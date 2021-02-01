Some 'Stop the Steal' protesters did not vote in 2020 election: analysis

A number of people who took part in the pro-Trump mob that overran the U.S. Capitol last month in opposition to the presidential election results did not vote in the race, a new analysis has found.

According to CNN, which reviewed voting records from states where rioters were arrested or had a history of residence, eight of those facing charges in connection to the Jan. 6 insurrection did not cast a ballot in the November race.

Former U.S. Marine Donovan Crowl was one of those people, according to CNN. Crowl is reportedly a member of the right-wing extremist group Oath Keepers. The group, which the network described as a “self-styled militia organization,” has a reputation for trying to recruit service members and veterans.

Crowl’s mother told CNN that the veteran said “they were going to overtake the government if they ... tried to take Trump's presidency from him.”

She also said Crowl was known to have expressed frustration during former President Obama’s time in office and confirmed he was a supporter of former President Trump Donald TrumpBiden reverses Trump last-minute attempt to freeze .4 billion of programs Trump announces new impeachment legal team after reported departures Republicans scramble to unify heading into next election cycle MORE.

However, though Crowl was reportedly registered in the past to vote in Ohio, where he is from, a local election official told the network recently that he “never voted nor responded to any of our confirmation notices to keep him registered.”

Crowl was also previously registered to vote in Illinois, but an official there also confirmed to CNN that he hadn’t voted recently.

Thousands of supporters of the former president flocked to the District during the week of Jan. 6 as Congress geared up to certify votes by the Electoral College, affirming Trump’s defeat in the November race.

The gathering came weeks after Trump told his followers to come to D.C. on Jan. 6 for a “big protest” as he continued to push disputed claims about the November election.

“Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!” he tweeted in December.

He had also come under fire from both sides of the aisle that week after he told his supporters in remarks on Jan. 6 outside the White House to march to the Capitol ahead of the riot.

“If you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country anymore,” he said during the speech, in which he also repeated disputed claims about the November race that he has made since the election was called for President Biden in November.

House Democrats introduced an impeachment article against Trump for his role in the riot swiftly after as droves of lawmakers criticized the then-president, accusing of him of helping incite the insurrection.

The impeachment article against Trump passed with bipartisan support not long after, making him the first president in history to be impeached twice. The article now awaits a trial in the Senate.