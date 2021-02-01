Tim Ryan planning to declare run for Ohio Senate seat by March: NYT

Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) RyanProposal for permanent Capitol fencing sparks bipartisan pushback Jim Jordan says he won't run for Senate in 2022 Ohio lieutenant governor won't run for Portman's Senate seat MORE (D-Ohio) is planning to declare a 2022 campaign for the open Ohio Senate seat by the beginning of March, The New York Times reported on Monday.

Democrats who have spoken to Ryan told the Times that he is expected to throw his hat in the ring to fill the seat being vacated by Sen. Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanBiden meeting with GOP senators Monday on coronavirus relief Portman says Republican leadership 'ought to stand up' against Greene's comments Biden aides signal president is open to talks on COVID-19 relief MORE (R-Ohio), who announced last month that he would not run for reelection.

Several party members are encouraging Ryan to run, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonPortman says Republican leadership 'ought to stand up' against Greene's comments Democracy's stress test: We survived the worst of Trumpism Marjorie Taylor Greene touts Trump call amid growing backlash MORE and Rep. Marcy Kaptur Marcia (Marcy) Carolyn KapturHouse Democrats pick DeLauro to lead Appropriations panel DeLauro wins Steering Committee vote for Appropriations chair DeLauro racks up labor endorsements for Appropriations gavel MORE (D-Ohio). Ryan has also reportedly reached out to a number of Ohio and national Democrats.

Former Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland (D) told the Times that he believes Ryan is “the person with the best chance, given this political climate we’re in” and Ohio’s increasingly Republican voting patterns.

The Ohio chapter of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers has already endorsed Ryan for the Senate seat, even though he hasn’t announced a campaign.

A representative for Ryan's office said they could not confirm the Times report.

Ryan, who has served in the House for 18 years and represents a district with many blue collar workers and union members, told the Times when asked about his discussions with fellow Democrats that he was “encouraged by their support, enthusiasm and commitment.”

“The U.S. Senate needs another working-class voice, and I’m very serious about the opportunity to continue representing the people of Ohio,” he told the newspaper.

The one-time battleground state has turned red ever since former President Trump Donald TrumpBiden reverses Trump last-minute attempt to freeze .4 billion of programs Trump announces new impeachment legal team after reported departures Republicans scramble to unify heading into next election cycle MORE’s election victory there in 2016. Trump won the state by 8 percentage points in both 2016 and 2020.

Ryan, who launched a brief White House bid in 2019, performed better in his district than President Biden, but Democrats lost several seats in other down-ballot races across the state.

If he runs for the Senate, Ryan will likely face other Democratic contenders in the race. Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and former state Department of Health Director Amy Acton are considering running, according to The Plain Dealer.

Portman announced he would retire after his term ends in 2022, joining two other Republican senators, Sens. Richard Burr Richard Mauze BurrPortman says Republican leadership 'ought to stand up' against Greene's comments Peters to head Senate Democratic campaign arm Democrat Jeff Jackson jumps into North Carolina Senate race MORE (R-N.C.) and Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyGovernment used Patriot Act to gather website visitor logs in 2019 Appeals court rules NSA's bulk phone data collection illegal Dunford withdraws from consideration to chair coronavirus oversight panel MORE (R-Pa.).