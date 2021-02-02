Former San Diego mayor running for governor in California

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer has announced he will run for governor of California.

The 54-year-old centrist Republican released a video on Monday attacking Gov. Gavin Newsom Gavin NewsomGoodwin Liu's background and experience make him an ideal choice for Calif. attorney general Braun: Biden should reconsider divisive HHS nominee Xavier Becerra The Memo: Biden faces risks as COVID optimism stalls MORE (D) and saying the "promise of California" has been lost.

"California has so much promise. But Gavin Newsom's broken promises have become our problems. His leadership is failing our state," Faulconer said. "It's time for the California Comeback."

Faulconer, who served for six years as San Diego's mayor, also decried the state's incoming inequality and rampant homelessness issues in his video message.

"Governor, letting people live on the streets isn't compassion," Faulconer said.

Last month, Faulconer's exploratory committee touted him as "a reformer who has successfully taken on corruption, mismanagement, and out-of-touch politicians before."

"As America’s only big city Republican mayor, Kevin has shown what we can achieve when we bring balance to politics and get government back to the basics — and back to serving you," the committee said.

California has turned increasingly blue over the last several years, with voters not electing a Republican to the governor's office since 2006.

Newsom, who was elected with more than 60 percent of the vote in 2018, retains a lofty approval rating among the state's likely voters, according to recent polling.

"I know we can clean up California," Faulconer said. "We can kick the outsiders out and bring the outsiders in ... that's not a promise, that's our promise.