Progressives target Manchin, Sinema with new PAC

Progressives are targeting moderate Sens. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinProgressives target Manchin, Sinema with new PAC Manchin warns against Democratic-only coronavirus relief bill On The Money: Biden calls Dems, urges big COVID bill | Biden's SEC pick sidelined as GameStop drama unfolds | Bezos stepping down as Amazon CEO MORE (D-W.Va) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) as liberals express frustration with the pair over their reluctance to scrapping the filibuster and opposition to other demands from the left.

Saikat Chakrabarti, Corbin Trent and Zack Exley, all of whom played a role in launching now-Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezProgressives target Manchin, Sinema with new PAC Chip Roy 'saddened' by Ocasio-Cortez's experience of sexual assault, but remains firm on calling for her apology Ocasio-Cortez's story of Capitol riot earns praise, raises questions MORE’s (D-N.Y.) campaign in 2018, founded No Excuses PAC to try to find primary challengers for Manchin and Sinema.

“In 2018, we helped elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Congress and launched the Green New Deal. Now we are launching a new campaign to replace conservative Democrats in the Senate who stand in the way of progress. It’s called No Excuses, and we need your help immediately to run ads telling Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema that they will be primaried and replaced in 2024 if they join with Republicans to shrink their own party’s pandemic, climate, and economic plans,” they wrote in an email to supporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

While progressives have railed against other centrists in both chambers of Congress, Manchin and Sinema drew fierce ire from Democratic Party’s left flank when they stood up against efforts to scrap the filibuster, which requires that most legislation in the Senate garner 60 votes to pass.

While the two cast their effort as a move to maintain bipartisanship in the Senate, liberals berated them as aides to Republican attempts to obstruct their priorities from being passed through Congress.

“Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia have both pledged to help Republicans to negotiate their own party down from real solutions to half measures in the name of “bipartisanship.” Bipartisanship is a great idea--one Republicans have refused to honor for decades,” the email solicitation from No Excuses Pac read.

“Finally, we have a Democratic president and Congressional leadership who are not falling for it. Now the only thing stopping them from taking the fall again, in a 50/50 Senate, are Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.”

Manchin and Sinema’s offices did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill regarding the formation of the PAC, which was first reported by Politico.

ADVERTISEMENT

While in its nascent stage, the PAC appears set to cast itself as a Senate version of Justice Democrats, the progressive group that has focused on primarying moderate lawmakers and knocked off powerhouses like former Reps. Joe Crowley Joseph (Joe) CrowleyProgressives target Manchin, Sinema with new PAC Bottom line Biden's gain is Democratic baseball's loss with Cedric Richmond MORE (N.Y.), Eliot Engel Eliot Lance EngelProgressives target Manchin, Sinema with new PAC State Department sets up new bureau for cybersecurity and emerging technologies How Congress dismissed women's empowerment MORE (N.Y.) and Lacy Clay William (Lacy) Lacy ClayProgressives target Manchin, Sinema with new PAC Cori Bush dismisses concerns of being 'co-opted' by establishment Rep. Bush calls Trump a 'white supremacist president' on House floor MORE (Mo.) in primaries.

However, Justice Democrats and other groups have failed to defeat any Democrats in primaries in swing or conservative House districts, and Manchin and Sinema consider red and purple states.

Manchin is considered by many to possibly be the only game in town for Democrats in West Virginia, one of the reddest states in the country. And while Arizona is a purple state, it is unclear if it is liberal enough for a progressive to catch fire there.