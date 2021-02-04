Former Ohio health director to 'carefully consider' next steps amid Senate speculation

Amy Acton, the former director of the Ohio Department of Health, said Thursday she was stepping down from her position at a nonprofit and will “carefully consider” her future amid speculation that she may run for the Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanPsaki denies break between Biden and advisers on relief negotiations The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Democrats chart path to pass Biden's COVID-19 relief plan Pass the rescue bill — with or without Republicans MORE (R).

“Many Ohioans have shared with me their concerns and the daily challenges they face. They have expressed a need for a new approach that can help them, and their communities thrive. I am humbled by the outpouring of interest and support,” Acton, a Democrat, said in a statement.

“For that reason, I am stepping down from my role at The Columbus Foundation in order to carefully consider how I can best be of service at this crucial time,” she added. “Whatever my decision, I know with absolute certainty I won’t stop working to provide healing and hope to all Ohioans.”

Acton gained national prominence for her role in leading Ohio’s early response to the coronavirus outbreak.

She resigned from her position as head of the Ohio Department of Health in June after Gov. Mike DeWine Mike DeWineDemocrats face tough odds in race for Ohio Senate seat Democrats will expand their Senate majority in 2022 Jim Jordan says he won't run for Senate in 2022 MORE (R) eased coronavirus restrictions, though she later served as an advisor to the governor.

Acton garnered plaudits for her early work on the coronavirus, which is credited with helping fight the spread of the disease at the start of Ohio’s outbreak. Surveys taken at the time showed her with an approval rating at about 60 percent.

Acton also drew scrutiny when she said 100,000 people in the state were infected with the coronavirus, later explaining that she was "guesstimating."

The Democratic primary field to replace Portman, who is not running for reelection next year, is expected to be crowded. Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) RyanThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Biden, GOP senators begin talks; Dems push ahead Tim Ryan planning to declare run for Ohio Senate seat by March: NYT Hillary Clinton urges Tim Ryan to run for Ohio Senate seat MORE (D), whose district is expected to be more competitive for him after redistricting, and several other Democrats are expected to enter the race.

Ohio has been trending toward Republicans. Sen. Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownWarren to join Finance panel overseeing taxes, health care Democrats offer resolution denouncing white supremacists ahead of Trump trial The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Biden, GOP senators begin talks; Dems push ahead MORE (D), is the only Democrat to hold statewide office.