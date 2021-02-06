Parscale says Trump should run in 2024 as a 'martyr'

Brad Parscale Brad ParscaleAides tried to get Trump to stop attacking McCain in hopes of clinching Arizona: report MORE, former President Trump Donald TrumpChamber of Commerce CEO to leave: reports Fox News Media cancels Lou Dobbs's show GOP lawmakers call for Pelosi to be fined over new screenings MORE’s ex-campaign manager, urged Trump to run for the White House again in 2024 as a “martyr.”



Parscale noted that Trump is about to go through an impeachment trial for the second time next week, suggesting the proceedings will elevate him to new heights in the eyes of the Republican faithful.

“If they only impeached you twice, you need to run again. Because to change the system you have to kick it in the a#$. I would love to be the only President to be impeached three times. Because history remembers those that didn’t conform,” he tweeted.

“If Trump asked me how to win again. I would run on being impeached twice. They are about to give him super powers. They just aren’t smart enough to see it,” Parscale said in a later post. “They just don’t get it yet. They are about to make him a martyr.”

The remarks come amid speculation over whether the former president will make another bid for the White House in 2024. Trump has not ruled it out, though he may face headwinds after he was hammered over the Jan. 6 riots on Capitol Hill, which produced a steep drop in his approval ratings.

The House last month impeached Trump over his role in inciting the insurrection, making him the first U.S. president to be impeached on two separate occasions. He is expected to be acquitted in his second trial.

With a 50-50 split in the Senate, every Democrat would need to be joined by 17 Republicans to result in a conviction; however, all but five of them voted on a measure casting the trial as unconstitutional since Trump is out of office.

Parscale was a key player in Trump’s 2016 campaign and returned as his campaign manager in his reelection bid until he was ousted in July. He left the campaign altogether in September when he was involuntarily detained by law enforcement at his Florida home.