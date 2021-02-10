Former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel jumps into Senate race

Former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel (R) jumped into the Senate race to replace outgoing Sen. Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanOvernight Health Care: White House to ship coronavirus vaccines directly to community health centers | WHO: 'Unlikely' that COVID-19 came from a lab | Uber and Walgreens to offer free rides to COVID vaccine sites Tanden seeks to defuse GOP tensions over tweets Tanden apologizes for tweets disparaging GOP MORE (R-Ohio) Wednesday.

The announcement from Mandel, who served two terms in the Ohio state government and two tours as a Marine in Iraq, marks the third time he will run for the Senate. Mandel cast himself as a candidate in former President Trump Donald TrumpSchoen says Trump team will be 'very well prepared' after criticism Iowa Republicans seek to cut funding for schools with 1619 Project in curriculum Capitol rioter seen smoking in Rotunda arrested MORE’s mold and stated he was motivated to run for the upper chamber in part due to the ongoing impeachment trial against the former president.

“Watching this sham and unconstitutional impeachment has made my blood boil and motivated me to run for U.S. Senate. It’s sickening to see radical liberals and fake Republicans in Washington engage in this second assault on President Donald Trump and the millions of us who supported him,” he said in a statement Wednesday.

“I’m going to Washington to fight for President Trump’s America First Agenda and to pulverize the Uniparty – that cabal of Democrats and Republicans who sound the same, stand for nothing and are more interested in cocktail party invites than defending the Constitution," he added.

Mandel’s campaign emphasized his pro-Trump bona fides by noting in the announcement that he was the first statewide official in Ohio to back Trump’s 2016 White House bid and that he raised $500,000 for him in 2020.



His campaign said Mandel is a conservative “fighter” and will build on the “momentum” of the previous administration.

“Today, I’ve heard loud and clear from my fellow Ohioans that we need a warrior that won’t quiver in their boots when it comes to standing up for conservative values,” he said. “We need a fighter in the Senate who will fight to build the wall, combat China’s economic cheating and advance conservative policies that gave us the greatest economy in American history. We need to keep our foot on the gas and build off the momentum of the Trump presidency.”

Mandel first ran for the Senate in 2012, losing to Sen. Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownSchumer vows Democrats will dual-track coronavirus bill with impeachment trial Senate Democrats approve budget resolution, teeing up coronavirus bill Democratic senator demands Rand Paul wear a mask on Senate floor MORE (D) by 6 points. He ran against Brown again in 2018 but cut his campaign short after his then-wife experienced unspecified health issues.

The race to replace Portman is expected to attract several candidates from both parties. Among the Republicans mulling runs are former Ohio Republican Party Chairwoman Jane Timken and Reps. Bill Johnson William (Bill) Leslie JohnsonREAD: The Republicans who voted to challenge election results Jason Smith set to serve as top Republican on House Budget Committee OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Climate change a factor in most of the 7,000 natural disasters over last 20 years: UN report | Contentious pipeline can resume construction, regulators decide | California investigators seize PG&E equipment MORE, Brad Wenstrup Brad Robert WenstrupThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Which path will Democrats take on COVID-19 bill? Jim Jordan says he won't run for Senate in 2022 Ohio lieutenant governor won't run for Portman's Senate seat MORE, Steve Stivers Steven (Steve) Ernst StiversDemocrats face tough odds in race for Ohio Senate seat Democrats will expand their Senate majority in 2022 The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Which path will Democrats take on COVID-19 bill? MORE and Mike Turner Michael Ray TurnerDemocrats will expand their Senate majority in 2022 The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Which path will Democrats take on COVID-19 bill? Jim Jordan says he won't run for Senate in 2022 MORE. Reps. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) RyanFormer Ohio health director to 'carefully consider' next steps amid Senate speculation The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Biden, GOP senators begin talks; Dems push ahead Tim Ryan planning to declare run for Ohio Senate seat by March: NYT MORE and Joyce Beatty Joyce Birdson BeattyJim Jordan says he won't run for Senate in 2022 Ohio lieutenant governor won't run for Portman's Senate seat Lawmakers highlight need for financial literacy to improve credit MORE, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and former state health director Amy Acton are potential candidates for the Democrats.

Ohio, historically a battleground state, has trended hard toward Republicans in recent years. While former President Obama won the state twice, Ohio then flipped for Trump by wide margins in 2016 and 2020. Brown is the only Democrat to currently hold statewide office there.