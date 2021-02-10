Madison Cawthorn throws support behind Mark Walker in NC Senate primary

First-term Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) is throwing his support behind former North Carolina Rep. Mark Walker Bradley (Mark) Mark WalkerDemocrat Jeff Jackson jumps into North Carolina Senate race Seven Senate races to watch in 2022 Lara Trump leading Republicans in 2022 North Carolina Senate poll MORE in the state’s Senate Republican primary in what is expected to be one of the most closely watched races in the 2022 midterms.

Cawthorn, who was among the GOP lawmakers who helped advance challenges to the 2020 presidential election over unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud, wrote in a statement that Walker “has been an ardent supporter of President Trump Donald TrumpSchoen says Trump team will be 'very well prepared' after criticism Iowa Republicans seek to cut funding for schools with 1619 Project in curriculum Capitol rioter seen smoking in Rotunda arrested MORE, a conservative stalwart” and that the former congressman will work “to stop the radical socialist agenda the democrats want to implement.”

“His commitment to our community, faith and values is unparalleled,” Cawthorn added. “It is more important than ever we choose a candidate with grit, determination and passion, and that candidate is Mark Walker.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement responding to the endorsement, Walker said that Cawthorn, who at 25 is the youngest member of Congress and the youngest Republican ever elected to the House, “is a fierce conservative and a proven fighter who will ensure our North Carolina Values are not forgotten in Washington, DC.”

Walker added that Cawthorn "is going to be essential in helping our party expand and connect with the next generation of Americans. I am thankful for his endorsement and look forward to joining him in representing the great people of North Carolina in Washington.”

Politico first reported the endorsement, which comes after Walker backed Cawthorn in the 2020 Republican primary for North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District over his opponent, Lynda Bennett.

Walker announced his Senate bid in early December, becoming the first major candidate to launch a campaign for the seat of retiring Sen. Richard Burr Richard Mauze BurrThe GOP's impeachment 'prisoner's dilemma' Shelby won't run for reelection 'Purple America' will set political direction in 2022 MORE (R-N.C.). Lara Trump Lara Trump'Purple America' will set political direction in 2022 Democrats will expand their Senate majority in 2022 Democrat Jeff Jackson jumps into North Carolina Senate race MORE, the daughter-in-law of former President Trump, is also said to be weighing a campaign for Burr’s seat.

On the Democratic side, former North Carolina state Sen. Erica Smith, who ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination to take on Sen. Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisThe GOP's impeachment 'prisoner's dilemma' OVERNIGHT ENERGY: DOJ to let companies pay for environmental projects again to reduce fines | House Democrats reintroduce green energy tax package Senate signals broad support for more targeted coronavirus relief checks MORE (R-N.C.) last year, launched her campaign for Burr’s seat in January.

Later that month, North Carolina state Sen. Jeff Jackson (D) launched his race for the U.S. Senate seat in a video posted online, calling for unity and committing to holding town halls “in every single county in the state.”

Republicans will be defending 20 Senate seats to Democrats’ 14 in 2022. Democrats last month took a majority in the Senate with two Georgia Senate runoffs, giving the party renewed confidence in the traditionally red South.