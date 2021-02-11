House GOP campaign arm rolls out new leadership team

The House GOP’s campaign arm rolled out new members of its leadership team heading into the 2022 midterm elections as it looks to take back the lower chamber.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) announced Tuesday that Reps. Ken Calvert Kenneth (Ken) Stanton CalvertMORE (Calif.), Jodey Arrington Jodey Cook ArringtonK Street navigates virtual inauguration week READ: The Republicans who voted to challenge election results Hillicon Valley: House votes to condemn QAnon | Americans worried about foreign election interference | DHS confirms request to tap protester phones MORE (Texas) and Buddy Carter Earl (Buddy) Leroy CarterGeorgia elections chief refutes election claims in letter to Congress Trump Georgia call divides House GOP Bipartisan lawmakers call for overhauling medical supply chains MORE (Ga.) will serve as deputy chairs behind Rep. Tom Emmer Thomas (Tom) Earl EmmerMinnesota Republican gets stuck upside down in the middle of virtual committee hearing House Republican campaign arm rolls out target list for midterms Congress has only begun its study of financial technologies MORE (Minn.), the chair of the body.

None of the new deputy chairs represent competitive seats, but all of their states are anticipated to be on the forefront of the GOP’s campaign to win back the House.

California is set to lose a seat to redistricting, and Republicans will look to defend some of their 2020 flips in Orange County. Georgia Republicans will also try to take back a seat in the Atlanta suburbs won by Democratic Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux in November. And Texas is set to gain three seats after redistricting, giving the GOP the chance to add to their ranks, particularly given the friendly map the Republican-controlled state government is expected to draw.

While still wracked by divisions over the role former President Trump Donald TrumpHillary Clinton: Trump acquittal 'will be because the jury includes his co-conspirators' Former Republican officials in talks to form center-right anti-Trump party: report Gaetz hits back at Kinzinger PAC targeting 'Trumpism' MORE will play in the future of the party, the GOP is expected to run against President Biden Joe BidenFormer Republican officials in talks to form center-right anti-Trump party: report Biden raises concerns with Xi in first call with Chinese leader as president Castro: Trump further incited the mob 'against his own vice president' MORE’s agenda, which it says it will cast as radical and catering to the left wing of the Democratic Party.

“House Republicans stand united in our efforts to retake the House majority and hold Democrats accountable for their job-killing policies,” said Emmer. “We are looking forward to building on the success we saw in 2020 and finishing the job we started.”

The NRCC also announced an array of vice chairs: Rep. Carol Miller Carol Devine MillerREAD: The Republicans who voted to challenge election results Chamber-endorsed Dems struggle on election night Partial disengagement based on democratic characteristics: A new era of US-China economic relations MORE (W.Va.) will lead the NRCC’s recruitment efforts, a plum post particularly after recruitment successes in 2020 led to 15 GOP flips in a cycle when the party was expected to lose as many as 15 members; Rep Mario Diaz-Balart Mario Rafael Diaz-BalartThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - House boots Greene from committees; Senate plows ahead on budget Here are the 11 Republicans who voted to remove Greene from House committees House votes to kick Greene off committees over embrace of conspiracy theories MORE (Fla.) will oversee the NRCC’s involvement in redistricting; Rep. John Katko John Michael KatkoHillicon Valley: Krebs is back on Capitol Hill | Cybersecurity as 'preeminent threat' | News on data privacy and voter security Krebs, other officials urge Congress to take strong action to tamp down cyber threats Katko calls for bipartisanship on cyber issues as threats intensify MORE (N.Y.) will oversee member services; and Rep. Nancy Mace Nancy MaceOcasio-Cortez thanks Capitol Police amid criticism of her riot experience Hashtag criticizing Ocasio-Cortez's account of Capitol riot taken over by supporters sharing pet photos Ocasio-Cortez rips Republicans for seeking to discredit her account of riot MORE (S.C.) will represent the freshman class, among others.

The NRCC heads into the midterms optimistic it can flip the House in 2022. Democrats already hold the chamber by one of the narrowest margins in modern history, and the party that holds the White House typically loses seats in the first midterm of a new administration. Experts have said that seats gained by redistricting alone may get the GOP halfway to the House majority.