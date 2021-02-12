Caitlyn Jenner rules out gubernatorial run in California

Reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner has ruled out the possibility of running for governor of California.

The longtime Republican and former Olympian, who came out as transgender in 2015, has been touted among GOP groups as a possible candidate in the increasingly liberal state where Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom Gavin NewsomKevin McCarthy defends son's wedding amid COVID-19 surge in California South Africa coronavirus variant found in California California's largest mass-vaccination site opens at San Francisco 49ers stadium MORE is facing a recall effort.

However Jenner's manager, Sophia Hutchins, shut down the rumor mill in a Thursday statement to Politico.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Caitlyn is not running for governor, has never considered running for governor and is very happy doing the work that she is doing to promote LGBT rights and spending time with her 18 grandchildren and 10 children,” Hutchins said.

The 71-year-old, who won a gold medal in the decathlon at the 1976 Olympics, has been politically active for several years.

Jenner previously said fans used to approach her after speaking events and tell her to run for office.

In 2017, she admitted considering a Senate run but never ended up launching a challenge against Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein Dianne Emiel FeinsteinGOP blames White House staff for lack of COVID-19 relief deal Reports of unemployment fraud increase as states mail out tax forms Harris casts first tie-breaking votes as vice president MORE (Calif.).

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star was an initial supporter of former President Trump Donald TrumpNRCC finance chair: Republicans who voted for Trump impeachment will not be penalized Blinken, UN head share first call after US rejoins Climate Accords, WHO GOP senators met with Trump's impeachment team to talk strategy MORE during his 2016 bid, something she faced backlash for within the LGBT community.

However, she emerged as a frequent critic of his ban on transgender people serving in the U.S. military.

“Believing that I could work with Trump and his administration to support our community was a mistake,” she wrote in a scathing 2018 opinion. “I do not support Trump. I must learn from my mistakes and move forward.”