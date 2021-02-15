Iowa Republican announces Senate bid with Grassley's 2022 plans unclear

Iowa Republican state Sen. Jim Carlin launched his campaign to replace Sen. Chuck Grassley Chuck GrassleySenate sets hearing for Garland's attorney general nomination Senate looks to avoid dragged-out Trump impeachment battle Wyden to wield new power on health care, taxes with committee gavel MORE (R-Iowa), whose plans for the 2022 election remain unclear.

Carlin, a trial lawyer and Army veteran, became the first candidate from either party to announce his bid for the seat, without waiting for Grassley, 87, to make a decision about his future in the Senate, the Des Moines Register reported.

"I appreciate (Grassley's) service, as anybody does," Carlin told the newspaper. "But I didn't get in the race to drop out."

The 54-year-old presented himself as an ally to former President Trump Donald TrumpSix people who guarded Roger Stone entered Capitol during attack: NYT Cassidy pens column explaining vote to convict Trump Puerto Rico governor: Congress 'morally obligated' to act on statehood vote MORE during his first speech and targeted “the political class” for not looking into and holding hearings on the unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud.

"Right now, we face mammoth challenges from China, the disintegration of families, the decline of rural Iowa and the threat to free speech from big tech monopolies," he said, according to the Register. "... I see some of these things as an assault on our freedom."

Grassley is in his seventh term as senator and will turn 89 in 2022 – the year Iowa will elect a senator for a six-year term. He told reporters earlier this month that a decision about whether he’d run for reelection is still “several weeks off.”

Grassley spokesperson Taylor Foy told The Hill in a statement that the "2022 campaign is still a long way off."

"There’s plenty of time for political campaigns in the next two years," Foy said. "For now, Senator Grassley is focused on serving Iowans and holding government accountable, as he’s always done."

The senator’s grandson, Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley (R), told Des Moines NBC affiliate WHO 13 News on Sunday that he thinks his grandfather will run to keep his Senate seat.

“As I sit here right now, I think my grandfather is going to be running for reelection and I have not been led to believe anything otherwise,” Pat Grassley, who is expected to join the race if his grandfather retires, said.

“I think he’s running for reelection, so hopefully we won’t have to worry about that for a long time,” he added when asked if he would run to replace the senator.

If Grassley declined to run in 2022, he would become the fifth Republican senator who plans to retire, along with Sens. Richard Burr Richard Mauze BurrGraham: Lara Trump is biggest winner of impeachment trial Cassidy: It was clear that Trump 'wished that lawmakers be intimidated' North Carolina GOP condemns Burr for impeachment vote against Trump MORE (N.C.), Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyToomey on Trump vote: 'His betrayal of the Constitution' required conviction Romney on impeachment vote to convict: 'Trump incited the insurrection' GOP Sen. Cassidy: 'I voted to convict Trump because he is guilty' MORE (Pa.), Richard Shelby Richard Craig ShelbyTester to chair defense appropriations panel Democratic group targets GOP senators with ads ahead of impeachment vote Trial Day 3: Democrats to highlight Trump's 'lack of remorse' for Capitol riot MORE and Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanDemocratic group targets GOP senators with ads ahead of impeachment vote Portman, Whitehouse say COVID-19 is complicating opioid addiction fight Ohio businessman Mike Gibbons steps down from super PAC as he weighs Senate bid MORE (Ohio).

Updated at 7:46 p.m.