Perdue files paperwork to explore 2022 Senate run

Former Sen. David Perdue David PerdueNRCC finance chair: Republicans who voted for Trump impeachment will not be penalized Ossoff presses Biden's budget nominee on HBCU funding Georgia GOP seeks to tighten voting rules after spate of losses MORE (R-Ga.) filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) indicating he is exploring a 2022 Senate run.

Perdue, who lost his seat to Sen. Jon Ossoff Jon OssoffRahm Emanuel predicts Trump will seek retribution against GOP opponents, won't run for reelection Ossoff presses Biden's budget nominee on HBCU funding Georgia GOP seeks to tighten voting rules after spate of losses MORE (D-Ga.) in the last election, filed FEC documents to designate a “principal campaign committee” for “Perdue for Senate,” signaling a possible run against Sen. Raphael Warnock Raphael WarnockRahm Emanuel predicts Trump will seek retribution against GOP opponents, won't run for reelection Liberals howl after Democrats cave on witnesses Ossoff presses Biden's budget nominee on HBCU funding MORE (D-Ga.).

Warnock defeated Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerOssoff presses Biden's budget nominee on HBCU funding Missouri newspaper hammers Hawley and Blunt: 'Embarrassment to the state' Georgia GOP seeks to tighten voting rules after spate of losses MORE (R-Ga.) in the same set of runoffs that sent Ossoff to the Senate, but will be up for reelection in 2022 because he is filling the remainder of former Sen. Johnny Isakson Johnny IsaksonGeorgia GOP seeks to tighten voting rules after spate of losses Loeffler concedes to Warnock Hawley to still object to Pennsylvania after Capitol breached MORE's (R-Ga.) term.

Aides to Perdue told Fox News and the Atlanta Journal Constitution that Perdue has not made a decision on whether to take on Warnock. But sources told both outlets that he was leaning toward launching a campaign.

Perdue will make a decision on whether to run by March 1 and announce his campaign in April, an adviser told the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Sources told the Atlanta newspaper that Loeffler and former Rep. Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsFederal political committees, campaigns lost .7M to theft, fraud in last cycle: report Drudge congratulates Warnock, says Ann Coulter should have been GOP candidate Warnock defeats Loeffler in Georgia Senate runoff MORE (R-Ga.) are also considering running against Warnock, but both are reportedly awaiting Perdue’s decision on whether to jump in the race.

Perdue and Loeffler lost their Senate seats last month after a contentious runoff race against Ossoff and Warnock, respectively, switching Georgia’s two senators from being both Republican to both Democrat.

The wins came after President Biden Joe BidenWinter storm batters southern US Biden pens Valentine's Day post to wife Biden plans to focus on coronavirus in first G7 meeting MORE narrowly won the state, as the first Democratic presidential candidate to win Georgia since 1992, hinting at Georgia’s potentially purple or blue status.

Perdue served one term in the Senate starting in 2015.