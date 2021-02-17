Democratic Senate campaign arm taps new staff leaders

The Democratic Senate campaign arm has tapped two veteran operatives to serve as its executive director and deputy executive director as the party looks to defend its razor-thin majority in the upper chamber next year.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) announced Wednesday that Christie Roberts will serve as executive director and Jessica Knight Henry will be its deputy executive director and chief diversity and inclusion officer for the 2022 cycle. Roberts was most recently a DSCC senior adviser last year, and Knight Henry served as the group’s political and engagement director in 2020.

Prior to working at the DSCC, Roberts was Sen. Jon Testers (D-Mont.) campaign manager in his successful 2018 reelection bid, and Knight Henry served stints as the national development director for Supermajority, a women's advocacy group, and the executive director for the Congressional Black Caucus PAC.

Theirs are the first hires announced the chairmanship of Sen. Gary Peters Gary PetersNew rule shakes up Senate Armed Services subcommittees The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by TikTok - Senate trial will have drama, but no surprise ending Centrist Democrats pose major problem for progressives MORE (D-Mich.), who will be tasked with protecting and expanding Democrat’s current 50-50 majority in the Senate. The party only has control of the upper chamber because of Vice President Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisOvernight Health Care: Biden administration ups vaccine distribution to states | HHS pick to get Senate hearing next week | Average daily new coronavirus cases dip below 90K Texas lawmakers' tweets mocking California power outages resurface amid winter storm Perdue on potential 2022 run: GOP must regain the Senate MORE’s tie-breaking vote.

“As we work to protect and expand our Democratic majority, we need our party’s most talented operatives at the helm guiding our strategic efforts to win these tough races,” Peters said in a statement. “I know from firsthand experience how Christie and Jessica helped lead the charge to flip the Senate last cycle, and I’m confident the incredible and diverse team they assemble will lead our Democratic incumbents and challengers to more success in 2022.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer Chuck SchumerREAD: Trump statement ripping into McConnell A powerful tool to take on the Supreme Court — if Democrats use it right Senate passes bill to award Capitol Police officer Congressional Gold Medal MORE (D-N.Y.), a former DSCC chair himself who remains heavily involved in recruitment and other campaign efforts, praised Roberts and Knight Henry as “extraordinarily accomplished strategists who know how to build diverse coalitions and win challenging Senate races across the country.”

“Their seasoned leadership and commitment to working with our grassroots allies to engage voters will put the DSCC in the strongest possible position, ensuring Senate Democrats can continue to deliver meaningful progress for the American people,” he said.

Democrats have no margin for error in protecting their Senate majority next year.

They will have to defend Arizona Sen. Mark KellyMark KellyNew rule shakes up Senate Armed Services subcommittees The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump's second impeachment trial begins Sanders says Biden sees progressives as 'strong part of his coalition' MORE and Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock Raphael WarnockPerdue on potential 2022 run: GOP must regain the Senate The Hill's Morning Report - With trial over, Biden renews push for COVID-19 bill Perdue files paperwork to explore 2022 Senate run MORE, both of whom won in special elections and are expected to draw stiff GOP opposition. The party is expected to go on the offensive for open seats in North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania and for Sen. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonRepublicans gamble with history Ron Johnson says Capitol attack 'didn't seem like an armed insurrection' Three years later, father of Parkland shooting victim calls for meaningful school safety reform MORE’s (R) seat in Wisconsin. Johnson has not yet said if he’s running for reelection.

“Senate Democrats are fighting relentlessly to beat this pandemic, help working families get ahead, advance racial justice, and stand up to the GOP’s special interest corruption and dangerous conspiracy theories threatening our democracy,” Roberts said in a statement. "With so much on the line, I’m thrilled to be back at the DSCC leading the fight to strengthen our majority and I’m looking forward to doing everything possible to seize opportunities across this map.”

“Whether it’s addressing voting rights, making health care more affordable, combating climate change or tackling discrimination and inequality head on, our Senate majority is ready to deliver real progress for the American people,” added Knight Henry. “In partnership with our allies and grassroots supporters across the country, we can re-elect every one of our outstanding Democratic incumbents, flip even more Republican seats, and build a future that's more equitable for all of us.”