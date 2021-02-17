Trump 'won't say yet' if he's running in 2024

Former President Trump Donald TrumpBiden: 'I'm tired of talking about Trump' Hacker claims to have stolen files from law firm tied to Trump: WSJ Texas governor faces criticism over handling of winter storm fallout MORE on Wednesday repeatedly dodged questions about his political future, saying it’s “too early to say" whether he’ll run for president again in 2024.

Newsmax anchor Greg Kelly tried to pin Trump down on the 2024 question on three occasions, but the former president repeatedly demurred.

“It’s too early to say, but I see a lot of great polls out there, that’s for sure,” Trump said.

“We have tremendous support,” Trump added. “I won’t say yet [if I’m running again] but I have tremendous support and I’m looking at poll numbers that are through the roof…I’m the only guy who gets impeached and my numbers go up.”

Trump had been almost completely invisible since leaving the White House nearly one month ago but he emerged for a string of interviews on Wednesday to pay tribute to conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh, who died at the age of 70.

Despite the low profile, Trump rocked Washington on Tuesday releasing a statement torching Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellBiden: 'I'm tired of talking about Trump' READ: Trump statement ripping into McConnell Trump unloads on McConnell, promises MAGA primary challengers MORE (R-Ky.) and vowing to back primary challenges against establishment Republicans that he views as weak and disloyal.

Those remarks came after McConnell blasted Trump at the conclusion of the impeachment trial, saying the former president was “practically and morally” responsible for the Jan. 6 siege on the Capitol.

“The Republicans are soft, they only hit their own, like Mitch…if he spent the same time hitting [Senate Majority Leader Chuck] Schumer and [President] Biden, the Republicans would be much better off, that I can tell you,” Trump said Wednesday.

On Newsmax, Trump also took aim at Biden for saying at a town hall on Tuesday that his predecessor had not done enough to have a COVID-19 vaccine distributed effectively. Biden for a moment suggested there was no vaccine when he took office.

“He’s either not telling the truth or he’s mentally gone,” Trump said.

The former president said he’s “looking at a lot of different” ways to return to social media, following his bans by Twitter and Facebook.

“We’ll see what happens, we’re negotiating with a number of people, and there’s also the other option of building your own site,” he said.