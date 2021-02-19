Ex-Trump chief of staff Priebus mulling Wisconsin governor bid

Former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus Reinhold (Reince) Richard PriebusOn The Trail: Little GOP interest in post-election introspection Author: Meadows is history's worst White House chief of staff Ex-White House officials urge Trump to condemn violence at Capitol MORE is considering a run for governor of Wisconsin in 2022.

A source familiar with Priebus’s thinking confirmed to The Hill on Friday that Priebus had begun conversations with top Wisconsin Republicans about the prospects of challenging Gov. Tony Evers Tony EversThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by TikTok - Dems rest their case; verdict on Trump this weekend Wisconsin governor backs legal marijuana The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - House boots Greene from committees; Senate plows ahead on budget MORE (D) next year. The source characterized the conversations as preliminary.

Politico first reported Priebus was considering the race.

ADVERTISEMENT

Priebus got his start in GOP politics as the chairman of a congressional district organization. He later became chairman of the Wisconsin state Republican Party, then won election as chairman of the Republican National Committee. After Donald Trump Donald TrumpThune: Trump allies partaking in 'cancel culture' by punishing senators who voted to convict Biden administration open to restarting nuclear talks with Iran Trump-McConnell rift divides GOP donors MORE won the presidency, Priebus became his first White House chief of staff.

Trump fired Priebus in July 2017, though Priebus stayed close to the former president through his term. He is also a close ally of top Wisconsin Republicans former House Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanIn Marjorie Taylor Greene, a glimpse of the future Lobbying world GOP lawmakers voice frustrations with McCarthy MORE and former Gov. Scott Walker.

He would likely face a competitive Republican primary. Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch (R) has begun laying the groundwork for a potential campaign and State Senate President Chris Kapenga (R) has hinted at a potential run too.

Evers, 69, beat Walker in 2018 by just over one percentage point, or about 29,000 votes out of almost 2.7 million cast. His first term has been marked by feuds with the Republican-led state legislature.

President Biden Joe BidenDeath toll from winter weather rises to at least 40: AP On The Money: House panel spars over GameStop, Robinhood | Manchin meets with advocates for wage | Yellen says go big, GOP says hold off Top political donor sentenced to 12 years in prison for illegal campaign contributions MORE narrowly won the state by less than 1 percentage point in 2020.