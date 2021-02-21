Top firms slash donations to candidates by 90 percent: analysis

Ten companies that said they would end donations to Republicans who backed an attempt to overturn the presidential election in January have reduced their overall donations to candidates by over 90 percent, according to Reuters.

The news source analyzed donations by 10 major companies’ political action committees, including those of Comcast, Microsoft and AT&T. None of them donated to any of the 147 congressional Republicans who backed the challenge during that period. Overall, the 10 companies’ PACs made a total of $13,000 in new donations in January.

Although PAC donations typically drop following a general election, the figure amounted to under 10 percent of the amount those PACs donated in January 2017, when they gave about $190,000, according to Reuters.

During the two years of the 2020 election cycle, they gave more than $2 million to the 147 lawmakers they pledged to cut off.

Only two PACs, those of American Express and GE, reported any new donations last month to federal candidates. GE donated $5,000 to Rep. Adam Kinzinger Adam Daniel KinzingerPolitical purists bring 'cancel culture' to the Republican Party Scalise meets with Trump in Florida during fundraising swing Hogan praises Kinzinger in Time profile: 'Adam proved the measure of his courage' MORE (R-Ill.) while American Express’ gave the same amount to Sen. John Thune John Randolph ThuneThune: Trump allies partaking in 'cancel culture' by punishing senators who voted to convict Hillicon Valley: Biden to take 'executive action' to address SolarWinds breach | Facebook and Google respond to Australian proposed law | DOJ charges North Korean hackers with stealing .3 billion in cryptocurrency Congress makes renewed push on self-driving cars bill MORE (R-S.D.).

Both lawmakers voted to certify President Biden Joe BidenClose to 70 dead in states with severe winter weather: report Two more deaths confirmed in Louisiana related to severe winter weather Lawyer who filed suit to reverse 2020 election results referred by judge for discipline MORE’s Electoral College victory, and Kinzinger voted to impeach former President Trump Donald TrumpGovernors in hot water over their coronavirus response DOJ investigating whether Alex Jones, Roger Stone played role in Jan. 6 riots: WaPo Did Biden just endorse 'human rights with Chinese characteristics'? MORE on charges of inciting the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The GE PAC also donated $1,000 to Rep. Rick Larson (D-Wash.).

Despite the public pledges, several of the companies that said they will not donate to candidates who challenged the election results declined to tell The Hill whether they would commit to a long-term ban on donations to the lawmakers in question.