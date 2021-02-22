Supreme Court won't review Pennsylvania GOP election lawsuits

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a series of challenges by Pennsylvania Republicans to the state’s expansive mail voting policy.

The development marked long-deferred action on the pro-Trump litigation that was filed in the heat of the 2020 election and had sought to upend President Biden Joe BidenBiden to hold moment of silence for 500K COVID-19 deaths Publix offers employees who get COVID-19 vaccine a 5 store gift card Schumer says he's working to find votes to confirm Biden's OMB pick MORE’s victory in the key battleground state.

Three of the court’s more conservative justices — Clarence Thomas Clarence ThomasA powerful tool to take on the Supreme Court — if Democrats use it right Supreme Court grants Alabama death row inmate's request for pastor Supreme Court lifts some restrictions on California church services MORE, Samuel Alito Samuel AlitoA powerful tool to take on the Supreme Court — if Democrats use it right Alito 'not surprised' about reaction to comments about virus restrictions Undoing Trump will take more than executive orders MORE and Neil Gorsuch Neil GorsuchGarland expected to become Biden's AG after high court hold up A powerful tool to take on the Supreme Court — if Democrats use it right Supreme Court lifts some restrictions on California church services MORE — dissented from the court’s denial of review in a pair of cases, though the justices made clear they had no desire to disturb the election result.

Two petitions that the court turned down Monday concerned GOP bids to invalidate Pennsylvania’s extended mail ballot due date. The lawsuits claimed that Pennsylvania’s policy of accepting timely sent ballots that arrived up to three days after Election Day was unlawful.

The three dissenting justices said the court should have seized the opportunity to determine if Pennsylvania’s elections officials and courts had usurped the state legislature’s authority over elections by easing mail voting restrictions.

“These cases provide us with an ideal opportunity to address just what authority nonlegislative officials have to set election rules, and to do so well before the next election cycle,” Thomas wrote. “The refusal to do so is inexplicable.”

The court’s denial means that fewer than four justices wanted to take up the cases.

Separately, the court also declined to review a bid by Rep. Mike Kelly George (Mike) Joseph KellyPennsylvania's Democratic lt. governor files to run for Senate READ: The Republicans who voted to challenge election results Here are the Republicans planning to challenge the Electoral College results MORE (R-Pa.), an ally of former President Trump Donald TrumpFormer Florida officer arrested after live streaming from inside US Capitol during breach, FBI says Schumer says he's working to find votes to confirm Biden's OMB pick Pence declined invitation to attend CPAC: reports MORE, and others who had asked the court to strike down a Pennsylvania policy that expanded mail voting eligibility.

Biden won three of every four mail-in ballots cast in the state, according to a Philadelphia Inquirer analysis of Pennsylvania Department of State data, and his victory prompted a number of unsuccessful pro-Trump legal challenges to state voting rules.

Updated at 11:47 a.m.