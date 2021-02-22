Loeffler leaves door open to 2022 rematch against Warnock

Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerPerdue on potential 2022 run: GOP must regain the Senate Perdue files paperwork to explore 2022 Senate run Ossoff presses Biden's budget nominee on HBCU funding MORE (R-Ga.) is weighing a 2022 rematch against Sen. Raphael Warnock Raphael WarnockGarland expected to become Biden's AG after high court hold up Conservative groups seek to bolster opposition to Biden's HHS pick On The Trail: Trump threatens a Tea Party redux MORE (D-Ga.).

In an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution published on Monday, the former senator said that a 2022 campaign for her old seat is “certainly on the table,” though a decision isn’t imminent.

Loeffler said that her focus for the time being is on building out a new organization, Greater Georgia, that is intended to function as a Republican version of Fair Fight, the voting rights group backed by former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. Greater Georgia was launched on Monday.

“Right now there is no answer on the Republican side to a comprehensive platform that provides the resources, the scale, the network, the message, the communications platform that we need for statewide success in 2022 and beyond,” Loeffler told the newspaper.

She added: “Frankly, I think what we have to do is the work that I’m doing right now. I don’t know if any Republican can win if we don’t shore up what we’re doing around voter registration, engagement and election integrity.”

Loeffler served in the Senate for little more than a year after she was appointed to replace former Sen. Johnny Isakson Johnny IsaksonPerdue on potential 2022 run: GOP must regain the Senate Bottom line Perdue files paperwork to explore 2022 Senate run MORE (R-Ga.) in late 2019. She faced a brutal intraparty challenge in the 2020 general election from former Rep. Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsOn The Trail: Trump threatens a Tea Party redux Perdue on potential 2022 run: GOP must regain the Senate Perdue files paperwork to explore 2022 Senate run MORE (R-Ga.) before ultimately advancing to a Jan. 5 runoff against Warnock.

Warnock won the runoff by a narrow 2-point margin. Sen. Jon Ossoff Jon OssoffGarland expected to become Biden's AG after high court hold up Conservative groups seek to bolster opposition to Biden's HHS pick On The Money: Biden faces backlash from left on student loans | Where things stand on the COVID-19 relief measure | Retail sales rebound MORE (D-Ga.), meanwhile, beat out former Sen. David Perdue David PerdueTrump ready to make McConnell's life miserable Perdue on potential 2022 run: GOP must regain the Senate The Hill's Morning Report - With trial over, Biden renews push for COVID-19 bill MORE (R-Ga.) in a simultaneous runoff election, giving Democrats control of both of Georgia’s Senate seats for the first time in nearly two decades.

The Democratic victories on Jan. 5 added to a disappointing two-month stretch for Georgia Republicans. In November, President Biden Joe BidenBiden to hold moment of silence for 500K COVID-19 deaths Publix offers employees who get COVID-19 vaccine a 5 store gift card Schumer says he's working to find votes to confirm Biden's OMB pick MORE beat former President Trump Donald TrumpFormer Florida officer arrested after live streaming from inside US Capitol during breach, FBI says Schumer says he's working to find votes to confirm Biden's OMB pick Pence declined invitation to attend CPAC: reports MORE in the state, making him the first Democratic presidential candidate since 1992 to carry Georgia.

Loeffler isn’t the only former Republican lawmaker considering a run for Warnock’s seat. Perdue said last week that he is mulling a 2022 bid against Warnock, and Collins is also said to be weighing a run for the Senate, raising the possibility of a repeat of his bitter 2020 fight with Loeffler.

In her interview with the Journal-Constitution, Loeffler appeared to downplay the notion of a 2022 campaign by Collins. She noted her 6-point victory over the former congressman in the November general election and warned that fighting among Republicans would only serve to deepen the party’s losses.

“I appreciate Doug’s service to our country. I appreciate his work in our runoff. I beat Doug by 6 points in the general election,” she said. “But the outcome is what happens when Republicans team up with Democrats to attack other Republicans.”

“It doesn’t end well for Republicans, and it hurt us up and down the ticket,” she added. “My focus is on lessons learned. We need to make sure that together, we’re moving forward, and strengthening our party, not tearing it apart.”