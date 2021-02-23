Trump to attend private RNC donor retreat

Former President Trump will attend a private spring donor retreat hosted by the Republican National Committee (RNC) in April, the latest confirmed appearance as he plots his comeback in GOP politics.

A Republican familiar with the matter confirmed to The Hill that Trump will attend the retreat, which will take place in Palm Beach, near the former president’s Mar-a-Lago resort, from April 9-11. His attendance was first reported by Politico.

Trump has laid relatively low since last month when he left the White House and was permanently suspended from Twitter following the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill. He broke his silence last week, releasing a statement slamming Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGraham, Trump huddle to talk GOP's 2022 strategy Officers set for grilling over mob attack Former RNC chair to Republicans looking for new Trump party: 'There's the door' MORE (R-Ky.) and going on Fox News and other friendly outlets to commemorate conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh after his death.

The former president is expected to be heavily involved in the 2022 midterms. He’s already met with high-profile lawmakers including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyFormer RNC chair to Republicans looking for new Trump party: 'There's the door' Lawmakers propose draft bill to create Capitol riot commission Juan Williams: The GOP is a party without ideas MORE (R-Calif.) and Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamGraham, Trump huddle to talk GOP's 2022 strategy This week: House to vote on Biden's .9 trillion coronavirus bill Garland expected to become Biden's AG after high court holdup MORE (R-S.C.) to plot out a strategy for next year’s races.

"He’s very involved in helping the team win," Graham said after his meeting.

In his statement ripping McConnell, Trump indicated he will support candidates who back his agenda — including primary challengers to sitting Republicans.

"Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First. We want brilliant, strong, thoughtful, and compassionate leadership," Trump wrote.

Trump’s public reemergence will officially kick off later this month when he gives a speech at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Fla.

Two sources familiar with the matter told The Hill that Trump will be speaking about the future of the GOP and the conservative movement. He’s also expected to take aim at President Biden Joe BidenTikTok users spread conspiracy that Texas snow was manufactured by the government The problem with a one-size-fits-all federal minimum wage hike Throwing money at Central America will not curb illegal migration MORE’s immigration platform, specifically his “disastrous amnesty and border policies.”

Both CPAC and the RNC’s donor retreat are considered mandatory stops for future presidential candidates, and Trump has not ruled out running again in 2024. Besides Trump, other potential GOP 2024 contenders slated to speak at CPAC include Govs. Kristi Noem Kristi Lynn NoemTrump to speak at CPAC in first public appearance since leaving White House On The Trail: The political perils of Snowmageddon South Dakota governor posts photo of event at her house with more than a dozen maskless staffers MORE of South Dakota and Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantisDeSantis easily defeats Rubio, Scott in hypothetical presidential primary: poll Florida official tells offices to disregard DeSantis order to lower flags in Limbaugh's honor New York's deadly nursing home scandal: Politics overruled science MORE of Florida, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Mike PompeoCanada calls China's treatment of Uighurs 'genocide' over Trudeau's objections Trump to speak at CPAC in first public appearance since leaving White House US Agency for Global Media reinstates employees dismissed under Trump MORE and Sens. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzTexas attorney general and wife went to Utah amid winter storm crisis Overnight Health Care: US surpasses half a million COVID deaths | House panel advances Biden's .9T COVID-19 aid bill | Johnson & Johnson ready to provide doses for 20M Americans by end of March Tanden's path to confirmation looks increasingly untenable MORE (Texas), Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyGarland commits to combatting systemic racism LIVE COVERAGE: Senate set to consider Garland for AG Trump to speak at CPAC in first public appearance since leaving White House MORE (Mo.), Rick Scott (Fla.) and Tom Cotton Tom Bryant CottonOvernight Health Care: US surpasses half a million COVID deaths | House panel advances Biden's .9T COVID-19 aid bill | Johnson & Johnson ready to provide doses for 20M Americans by end of March 11 GOP senators slam Biden pick for health secretary: 'No meaningful experience' Biden's immigration bill could wreck his majority, but Democrats have opportunity to do the right thing MORE (Ark.).

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Ronna Romney McDanielJuan Williams: The GOP is a party without ideas RNC launches 'Committee on Election Integrity' Graham says he'll meet with Trump to discuss GOP's future MORE has vowed the GOP will remain neutral in a 2024 primary battle.

Trump’s upcoming appearances come amid an internal reckoning within the GOP over the role the former president should play in the party moving forward. While Trump remains wildly popular with the Republican Party base, lawmakers in Congress and across the country have begun distancing themselves from him over his repeated claims that the 2020 election was “stolen” from him, among other remarks, which critics say fueled the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

"He's going to have a voice ... as former presidents do. But there's many voices in the party," Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson Asa HutchinsonArkansas state Senate approves bill banning all abortions unless mother's life is threatened Republican Arkansas governor says he would not support Trump 2024 bid Sunday shows - COVID-19 dominates as grim milestone approaches MORE (R) said last weekend, adding he would not support Trump should he run in 2024. "He should not define our future. We have got to define it for ourself."