Grassley says he'll decide this fall whether to run in 2022

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Wednesday said that he plans on deciding later this year whether to run for reelection in 2022 amid speculation that the 87-year-old may retire.

Grassley said on a call with Iowa reporters that he’d make his decision “sometime in September, October or November.”

"That's plenty of time to make up my mind," said Grassley, whose remarks were confirmed by his office. "And in the meantime, I've got a job working for Iowans. I love my work. I'm working hard."

Grassley has already served seven terms in the Senate is one of the oldest members of the upper chamber.

Speculation surrounding his possible reelection bid have ramped up in light of a growing number of GOP retirements. Republicans will now have to defend open seats in Alabama, North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonTop cops deflect blame over Capitol attack NRSC chair Scott calls for party unity: 'The Republican Civil War is now cancelled' GOP senator raises uncorroborated claims about 'provocateurs,' 'fake Trump supporters' at Capitol riot hearing MORE (R) has yet to confirm that he will seek a third term.

Grassley last won reelection in 2016 by 24 points and has emerged as a staple of Iowa politics, making him a tough opponent for Democrats to beat. However, his seat would undoubtedly become more competitive should it be vacated.

Iowa has historically been a swing state, but it has trended toward Republicans in recent years. Democrats lost a competitive Senate race by over 6 points in 2020, and former President Trump won the state twice.