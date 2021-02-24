Susan Wright, wife of Texas congressman who died of COVID-19, announces run for seat

Susan Wright, the widow of the late Rep. Ron Wright Ron WrightThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by The AIDS Institute - Tanden's odds plummet to lead OMB Former Trump officials eye bids for political office The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump's second impeachment trial begins MORE (R), announced Wednesday she will run for her husband’s vacant seat in Texas’s 6th Congressional District.

“I am excited to announce I am running for Congress to preserve my husband's commitment to bring conservative Texas values to Washington. After a lifetime of public service, I'm ready to stand up for our values, our economy, & our way of life,” she tweeted in an announcement Wednesday.

I'm in! I am excited to announce I am running for Congress to preserve my husband's commitment to bring conservative Texas values to Washington. After a lifetime of public service, I'm ready to stand up for our values, our economy, & our way of life. #TX6https://t.co/obOaAzZUkN pic.twitter.com/LsxGwaDwst — Susan Wright (@SusanWrightTX6) February 24, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Ron Wright first won his seat in 2018 before winning reelection in 2020. He died on Feb. 7 after battling both the coronavirus and lung cancer.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) set a special election for May 1 to replace him.

While she’s never held a public office, Susan Wright has worked for Texas lawmakers, having served as district director for former state Reps. Bill Zedler (R) and David Cook (R).

She casts herself as a staunch conservative, writing on her website that she will stand up for “Basic freedoms like the right to bear arms, the right to worship, and the right to raise a family.” She’s also a longtime member of the Texas State Republican Executive Committee.

Three Democrats have also thrown their hats into the ring to run for the Texas House seat: Jana Lynne Sanchez, who lost the race for seat in 2018, Lydia Bean, who lost a race for a spot in the state House in 2020, and Shawn Lassiter, a Fort Worth educator. Republican businessman John Anthony Castro is also running.

There will be no primary for the race, so every candidate will appear on the ballot together in May.