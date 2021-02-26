Trump likely to form new super PAC

President Trump Donald TrumpDonald Trump Jr. calls Bruce Springsteen's dropped charges 'liberal privilege' Schiff sees challenges for intel committee, community in Trump's shadow McConnell says he'd back Trump as 2024 GOP nominee MORE is likely to form a new political action committee and is expected to tap his former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski Corey LewandowskiOvernight Defense: Pentagon chief ousts hundreds from advisory panels | Defense pick discusses Trump transition hurdles | Aircraft carrier returning home after 10-month deployment Defense secretary removes hundreds of advisory board members in sweeping review Overnight Defense: Biden takes first trip to Walter Reed as president | Pentagon halts Trump's last-minute board appointments | Space Force unveils rank structure MORE to play a leading role in the endeavor.

Trump discussed his new political efforts during a meeting Thursday of his closest political allies, according to a source familiar with the meeting.

Politico first reported on Thursday that Trump told advisers at the meeting that he intends to task Lewandowski with spearheading a new super PAC.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We haven’t made any formal announcements yet, but Corey will play a major role in any upcoming effort,” said Jason Miller, a spokesman for the former president. Lewandowski did not return a request for comment.

Trump met Thursday at his Mar-A-Lago club with his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.; former Trump campaign aides Bill StepienBill StepienTrump ready to make McConnell's life miserable State parties seek to punish anti-Trump Republicans Trump's refusal to concede sows confusion among staff MORE, Brad Parscale Brad ParscaleAides tried to get Trump to stop attacking McCain in hopes of clinching Arizona: report MORE and Justin Clark; former White House social media director Dan Scavino; former White House aide Nick Luna; Miller; and attorney Alex Cannon, according to the source familiar with the meeting. Lewandowski is also said to have participated for part of the meeting.

The meeting was described as positive and everyone involved was “on the same page,” according to the source. The individuals are all expected to play a role in Trump’s future endeavors, including Trump Jr., who is expected to play a significant role both publicly and behind the scenes.

Trump has already formed a leadership PAC, Save America, which has endorsed Republican candidates, including former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sarah SandersWe knew media would coddle Biden — here's why it's much worse House Republican condemns anti-Trump celebrities during impeachment hearing Sarah Sanders on Trump's reported war dead criticism: 'Those comments didn't happen' MORE Sanders, who is running for governor in Arkansas. The PAC raked in almost $31 million in the final weeks of 2020.

The formation of a super PAC would be the latest example of Trump’s efforts to maintain his grip on the Republican Party. Super PACs can raise and spend an unlimited amount of money, though they cannot contribute directly to a politician or political party.

Trump remains a dominant figure in the GOP even after he was impeached for a second time over his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump was acquitted by the Senate in a vote earlier this month, though seven Republicans voted with Democrats to find him guilty of the charge of inciting insurrection.

Trump, who has remained without access to Twitter and relatively silent since he left office, is due to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Sunday. The former president is expected to use his remarks to hammer President Biden Joe BidenBiden 'disappointed' in Senate parliamentarian ruling but 'respects' decision Taylor Swift celebrates House passage of Equality Act Donald Trump Jr. calls Bruce Springsteen's dropped charges 'liberal privilege' MORE’s actions in his first month in office.