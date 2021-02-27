Grenell hints at potential California gubernatorial bid

Richard Grenell Richard GrenellThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by The AIDS Institute - Tanden's odds plummet to lead OMB Former Trump officials eye bids for political office Grenell congratulates Buttigieg on becoming second openly gay Cabinet member MORE, a former Trump administration official and popular figure among the GOP’s right flank, hinted that he could run for California governor as Gov. Gavin Newsom Gavin NewsomBiden turns focus to winter storm with Texas trip The Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by Facebook - J&J A-OK, Tanden in Trouble California law will send 0 direct payments to low-income residents MORE (D) faces a recall effort from Republicans.

Speaking at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday, Grenell, a former acting director of national intelligence and ambassador to Germany, launched into an attack against Newsom and praised the recall effort that is gaining steam in the Golden State.

“If you want the best case possible for a recall campaign, take a look at my home state of California. California used to be Reagan country, the shining example of business innovation and middle-class success. But now when you think of California, you think of out-of-control wildfires, of rolling blackouts, of schools still closed, of shuttered business, of bans on fracking, and on wealthy people jumping the vaccine line,” he told a raucous crowd.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In my three decades in American politics I have never seen a better case for a recall than there is right now in California,” he added. “And of course, if a public official is still failing to deliver on their promises, and if you can't limit their term or recall them in time, there's always one other option: You can run against them yourself.”

Mercedes Schlapp, another former White House official, praised Grenell after his speech, saying on stage, “I don’t know, I think he’d make a great governor of California.”

The remarks come amid reports that Grenell is exploring a bid for governor if the effort to recall Newsom moves forward.

Grenell did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill following his CPAC speech.

Trump allies such as Fox New host Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityCruz blames criticism of Cancun trip on media 'Trump withdrawal' The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by The AIDS Institute - Tanden's odds plummet to lead OMB Former Trump officials eye bids for political office MORE and Rep. Matt Gaetz Matthew (Matt) GaetzTrump to reemerge on political scene at CPAC Former Trump officials eye bids for political office Cancun fallout threatens to deal lasting damage to Cruz MORE (R-Fla.) have urged Grenell to launch a gubernatorial bid if Newsom is recalled, and sources previously told The Hill that the former Trump official is considering it, though he has acknowledged that a Republican running for statewide office in California would face tough odds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chatter about a potential Grenell bid comes as Newsom faces down a recall effort that appears increasingly likely to make it to ballots later this year.

Proponents of the recall effort are staring down a mid-March deadline to gather the requisite signatures to force a vote. The California Secretary of State’s office said that through Feb. 5, it had verified 668,202 signatures of the 1,495,709 recall advocates need to turn in to force the recall. Another 300,000 signatures had yet to be processed, but recall advocates said they had collected about 1.7 million total signatures.

The supporters need 1.5 million signatures but often submit hundreds of thousands more in anticipation that some will be thrown out as invalid.

Newsom is facing criticism on multiple fronts. Frustration has boiled over among Republicans over his coronavirus restrictions and its impact on the economy. He also set off a firestorm as he ordered some businesses to shutter and urged Californians to remain home only to be spotted at a posh restaurant celebrating the birthday of a political adviser.

In a sign the controversies have taken a toll, Newsom’s approval rating has dropped from 64 percent in September to just 46 percent in late January, according to a poll conducted by the University of California-Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies.

However, some observers speculate that Newsom will survive given the deepening blue hue of the nation’s largest state. No Republican with a massive following has officially thrown their hat into the ring to oppose Newsom in a recall election, and registered Democrats outnumber registered Republicans by a nearly two-to-one margin.

Grenell would certainly bring a slew of pro-Trump bona fides to a gubernatorial race and would likely excite the GOP base. However, it remains unclear that support for the former president would pay dividends in California, which Trump lost by nearly 30 points.