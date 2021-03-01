Majority says cancel culture poses 'threat to freedom'

A majority of Americans say they believe cancel culture is a threat to their freedom, according to a new Harvard CAPS-Harris poll released exclusively to The Hill on Monday.

Sixty-four percent of respondents said they thought cancel culture posed a threat to freedom in the U.S., while 36 percent said it was not a threat.

The term, which has been defined as a cultural boycott, has been frequently used in political discourse over the past year. Conservatives, in particular, have taken to using it widely. The theme of this year's Conservative Political Action Conference was "America Uncanceled."

The poll found that more Republicans than Democrats consider cancel culture a threat. Eighty percent of Republicans said cancel culture was a threat, while 20 percent said it was not. But among Democrats, 48 percent still label cancel culture a threat and 52 percent do not.

Many who use the term have pointed to decisions to review and take down historical statues or landmarks of historical figures. Conservatives have also used the term to describe big tech's role in quieting some people on social media for not following their company's rules.

Amazon recently pulled the book "When Harry Became Sally by Ryan T. Anderson from sale on its site.

The Harvard CAPS/Harris poll of 2,006 registered voters was conducted from Feb. 23 to 25. It is a collaboration of the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard University and The Harris Poll.