Ex-Trump aide Pierson won't run for Dallas-area House seat

Katrina Pierson, a former top aide to Donald Trump Donald TrumpProsecutors focus Trump Organization probe on company's financial officer: report WHO official says it's 'premature' to think pandemic will be over by end of year Romney released from hospital after fall over the weekend MORE’s presidential campaigns, announced Tuesday she will not run for an open House seat in Texas after she laid the groundwork for a bid.

“I am humbled by the outpouring of support/encouragement of so many fellow Texans, Rep leaders & especially the Trump family! I have decided that I have a greater responsibility to #TakeBackTheHouse I’m not running in TX6, but I’m not closing the door on Congress - stay tuned!” Pierson tweeted.

I am humbled by the outpouring of support/encouragement of so many fellow Texans, Rep leaders & especially the Trump family! I have decided that I have a greater responsibility to #TakeBackTheHouse



I’m not running in TX6, but I’m not closing the door on Congress - stay tuned! — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) March 3, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Trump staffer had taken steps to run for the House seat in Texas’s 6th District, which was left vacant by the late Rep. Ron Wright Ron WrightAnti-Trump Republican will seek Texas seat Ex-Trump aide Pierson planning run for Congress Susan Wright, wife of Texas congressman who died of COVID-19, announces run for seat MORE (R-Texas), who died from the coronavirus last month.

Pierson rose to prominence as a high-profile Tea Party activist and ultimately served as a spokesperson for Trump’s 2016 campaign and as top adviser for his reelection effort last year. She reportedly had talks with a top Republican consulting firm about plans to jump into the race for the Dallas-area seat.

Her decision to pass on a shot at the House seat is likely a relief for the other Republicans in the field. Sources familiar with her thinking had told The Hill they expected her to get Trump’s endorsement, a major boon in any GOP primary field.

Among the other Republicans running are Susan Wright, Ron Wright’s widow; Sery Kim, who worked in the Department of Health and Human Services during the first year of the Trump administration; and state Rep. Jake Ellzey.

Candidates have until Wednesday to file paperwork to formally run. The special election to replace Wright will take place on May 1.