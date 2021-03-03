Rosen to lead Senate Democrats' efforts to support female candidates

Senate Democrats’ campaign arm announced Wednesday that Sen. Jacky Rosen Jacklyn (Jacky) Sheryl RosenDemocratic senator demands Rand Paul wear a mask on Senate floor Overnight Defense: New START extended for five years | Austin orders 'stand down' to tackle extremism | Panel recommends Biden delay Afghanistan withdrawal Senate approves waiver for Biden's Pentagon nominee MORE (Nev.) will lead its effort to recruit and support female candidates running for the upper chamber.

Rosen is being tapped to chair the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee’s (DSCC) Women’s Senate Network for the 2022 cycle, during which Democrats will be defending and seeking to expand their narrow 50-50 majority. The body funnels millions of dollars each cycle to support female candidates, with some of that money in 2018 going to Rosen and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), both of whom flipped GOP-held seats, as well as nine other women who won reelection two years ago.

“We need more Democratic women running for office, and we need more Democratic women serving in the Senate,” Rosen said. “Electing more women means having more leaders in our democracy working tirelessly to build an economy and health care system that empowers women.

“I know from my own race how important the Women’s Senate Network is, and I’m ready to get to work with the DSCC to help ensure we return our fantastic incumbents like Catherine Cortez Masto Catherine Marie Cortez MastoOVERNIGHT ENERGY: House Democrats reintroduce road map to carbon neutrality by 2050 | Kerry presses oil companies to tackle climate change | Biden delays transfer of sacred lands for copper mine The Hill's 12:30 Report: Mars rover prepares for landing The Hill's Morning Report - Democrats ready mammoth relief bill for 10-day sprint MORE and Maggie Hassan Margaret (Maggie) HassanPro-Choice Caucus asks Biden to remove abortion fund restrictions from 2022 budget Senate Democrats call on GAO to review child care access barriers for disabled parents, kids Biden signs supply chain order after 'positive' meeting with lawmakers MORE to the Senate and grow our majority with new women leaders.”

Beyond recruiting more women to run for office, which has become a priority for both parties, Rosen will be charged with defending Democratic Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto (Nev.) and Maggie Hassan (N.H.), both of whom are up for reelection next year and are previous chairs of the Women’s Senate Network.

“The Women’s Senate Network has done critical work to elect and re-elect so many of our phenomenal colleagues, and I’m proud to work alongside Jacky as we focus on 2022,” said DSCC chair and Sen. Gary Peters Gary PetersDeJoy set for grilling by House Oversight panel Top cops deflect blame over Capitol attack Law enforcement officials lay out evidence Capitol riot was 'coordinated' attack MORE (D-Mich). “We have an important task ahead of us to protect and expand our majority, and I know Jacky and the Women’s Senate Network will be key partners in this fight.”

The Senate Democratic caucus currently includes 16 women. Besides Cortez Masto and Hassan, Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth Ladda (Tammy) Tammy DuckworthOVERNIGHT ENERGY: House Democrats reintroduce road map to carbon neutrality by 2050 | Kerry presses oil companies to tackle climate change | Biden delays transfer of sacred lands for copper mine Pro-Choice Caucus asks Biden to remove abortion fund restrictions from 2022 budget Duckworth calls for Russian bounties intelligence to be declassified MORE is also up in 2022, though she is expected to easily win reelection.