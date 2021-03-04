Pompeo not ruling out 2024 White House bid

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Mike PompeoHouthis: US sanctions prolonging war in Yemen China plays the Trump card, but Biden is not buying it Trump: 'I can't imagine' any Republican would beat me in 2024 primary if I run MORE did not rule out a presidential bid in 2024, saying in a new interview that he’s “always up for a good fight.”

Fox News host Sean Hannity late Wednesday asked the former top diplomat whether he would consider entering the race if former President Trump decides not to run again.

“I’m always up for a good fight,” Pompeo said. “I care deeply about America. You and I have been a part of the conservative movement for an awfully long time now. I aim to keep at it.”

"I’ll take that as a strong maybe,” Hannity added, to which Pompeo replied: “That’s perfect.”

Pompeo also lashed out at President Biden Joe BidenThe West needs a more collaborative approach to Taiwan Abbott's medical advisers were not all consulted before he lifted Texas mask mandate House approves George Floyd Justice in Policing Act MORE’s foreign policy priorities, accusing the new administration of taking on a “blame America first pattern.”

The former secretary of State warned that China presents “the most sustained threat to our fundamental way of life,” urging the administration to “take that threat most seriously."

"The American people deserve it and I know that they’re going to demand it," Pompeo told Hannity.

Earlier this week, Pompeo slammed the Biden administration’s release of a declassified report on Saudi Arabia’s involvement in the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, calling the move “reckless.”

“It was political. It was aimed at harming a relationship with the kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the use of intelligence in a way that, as a former CIA director, I would have never stood for," Pompeo told Fox News on Sunday. "So I regret that they chose to do this. It was a political stunt."