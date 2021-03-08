RNC fires back at Trump, says it 'has every right' to use his name in fundraising appeals

The Republican National Committee (RNC) on Monday dismissed a cease-and-desist letter from former President Trump Donald TrumpUS, South Korea reach agreement on cost-sharing for troops Graham: Trump can make GOP bigger, stronger, or he 'could destroy it' Biden nominates female generals whose promotions were reportedly delayed under Trump MORE’s attorneys, arguing that the GOP campaign arm has the right to use Trump’s name in its fundraising efforts.

The letter from RNC chief counsel Justin Riemer says the GOP “has every right to refer to public figures as it engages in core, First Amendment-protected political speech, and it will continue to do so in pursuit of these common goals.”

The letter was sent to Alex Cannon, the counsel for Trump’s Save America PAC, which sent a cease-and-desist letter to the RNC, the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) and the National Republican Congressional Committee over the weekend demanding the groups stop using Trump’s name in their fundraising appeals.

That letter said the RNC and the congressional campaign arms must “immediately cease and desist the unauthorized use of President Donald J. Trump’s name, image and/or likeness in all fundraising, persuasion, and/or issue speech.”

That move comes amid tensions between Trump and GOP leaders in Congress after 10 House Republicans and seven Senate Republicans voted to impeach him.

The former president has vowed to retaliate against the Republicans he views as insufficiently loyal.

Trump and his allies have built up a considerable grassroots fundraising machine, and the former president’s name is a valuable asset for his PACs and across the GOP campaign committees.

Many suspected that Trump would cut off the NRSC to spite Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellDemocrats near pressure point on nixing filibuster We need a voting rights workaround Biden takes victory lap after Senate passes coronavirus relief package MORE (R-Ky.), who has urged the party to move on from Trump.

But Trump’s broad cease-and-desist letter, which would impact allies such as RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Ronna Romney McDanielThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Lawmakers face Capitol threat as senators line up votes for relief bill House GOP campaign chief: Not helpful for Trump to meddle in primaries RNC chair on censures of pro-impeachment Republicans: 'Overwhelmingly, our party agrees with each other' MORE and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyBorder crisis creates new risks for Biden McCarthy sits for 'Green Eggs and Ham' reading: I 'still like' Dr. Seuss Chamber of Commerce clarifies stance on lawmakers who voted against election certification MORE (R-Calif.), suggests a broader effort by Trump to exert control over the party.

The RNC's letter notes the “close” relationship between Trump and McDaniel and contends that Trump personally approved the RNC’s use of his name for fundraising, including for the upcoming donor retreat in Palm Beach, Fla., where Trump is expected to speak.

“The RNC is grateful for the past and continued support President Trump has given to the committee and it looks forward to working with him to elect Republicans across the country,” Riemer wrote.