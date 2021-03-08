Republican National Committee to hold part of donor retreat at Mar-a-Lago

The Republican National Committee (RNC) will hold part of its spring donors retreat next month at former President Donald Trump Donald TrumpUS, South Korea reach agreement on cost-sharing for troops Graham: Trump can make GOP bigger, stronger, or he 'could destroy it' Biden nominates female generals whose promotions were reportedly delayed under Trump MORE’s Mar-a-Lago club.

The retreat, which is scheduled to run from April 9 to 11, is expected to draw some of the GOP’s biggest donors to Palm Beach, Fla., and will feature a speech by Trump, who continues to retain his grip on the party.

Most of the gathering will take place at a nearby luxury hotel. But the RNC plans to hold a Saturday evening dinner at Mar-a-Lago to accommodate Trump.

The plan to hold a portion of the donors retreat at Trump’s private club was first reported on Monday by The Washington Post. A person familiar with the plans confirmed the move to The Hill.

A spokesperson for the RNC did not immediately respond to The Hill’s request for comment.

The planned Saturday dinner event at Mar-a-Lago isn’t out of the ordinary for the RNC. The party regularly held its donors retreat in Palm Beach during Trump’s presidency, with some events at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump has begun taking on a more active role in Republican politics in recent weeks after a brief quiet period following his departure from office and from Washington, and has publicly floated a potential 2024 presidential bid.

But the donors retreat next month is also expected to draw a handful of prospective White House hopefuls from the GOP party, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantisIt will be Vice (or) President Harris against Gov. DeSantis in 2024 — bet on it DeSantis, Pence tied in 2024 Republican poll Top Florida Democrat calls on FBI to investigate DeSantis over vaccine distribution MORE, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Kristi Lynn NoemIt will be Vice (or) President Harris against Gov. DeSantis in 2024 — bet on it DeSantis, Pence tied in 2024 Republican poll Trump talking to allies about 2024 run without Pence: report MORE and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Mike PompeoIt will be Vice (or) President Harris against Gov. DeSantis in 2024 — bet on it DeSantis, Pence tied in 2024 Republican poll Pompeo not ruling out 2024 White House bid MORE.

The RNC’s decision to move a portion of its donors retreat to Trump’s private club comes after lawyers for the former president sent a cease-and-desist letter to the RNC, the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) and the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) demanding that the groups stop using Trump’s name and likeness in their fundraising appeals.

The RNC dismissed those demands on Monday, arguing in a letter to the top lawyer for Trump’s leadership PAC Save America that the party has “a right to refer to public figures as it engages in core, First Amendment-protected political speech, and it will continue to do so in pursuit of these common goals.”