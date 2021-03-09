Women's group endorses Carroll Foy in Virginia governors race

The Feminist Majority PAC announced its support for Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jennifer Carroll Foy on Tuesday as the Democratic candidate seeks to become the commonwealth's first female governor.

“Jennifer is an exciting and an outstanding candidate who understands the struggles of everyday Virginians because she’s lived them, and has the courage and leadership skills to make progress to enrich their future and their lives," said Eleanor Smeal, co-founder and president of the Feminist Majority and its Feminist Majority Equality PAC.

"We can’t wait to see her make history this year, and break yet another barrier," Smeal added.

The Hill was the first outlet to report on news of the endorsement, which was announced one day after International Women's Day.

Carroll Foy broke barriers when she became one of the first women to graduate from the Virginia Military Institute in 2003. If elected, she would be Virginia's first female governor. Virginia Democratic state Sen. Jennifer McClellan and Republican Amanda Chase are also in the race.

However, polls show that former Gov. Terry McAuliffe remains the front-runner in the crowded race for the Democratic nomination, which also includes Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and Del. Lee Carter, along with Carroll Foy and McClellan.

The candidates are slated to participate in four televised debates, with the first taking place on April 6 on WTVR. The Democratic primary will be held June 8.