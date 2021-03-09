Boebert fundraises off viral hashtag: 'I'm not going anywhere'

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) responded to a trending Twitter hashtag calling for her to go to prison, vowing she's "not going anywhere" while urging supporters to back her campaign.

Boebert posted a video to Twitter calling on supporters to pitch in for her campaign after the hashtag "LaurenBoebert4Prison" trended on the social media platform Tuesday.

"#LaurenBoebert4Prison is the number one hashtag on Twitter for one reason, the left is terrified of strong women who don’t buy into their victimhood bullcrap,” Boebert said in the video.

“I refuse to bow to the cancel mob, and the only thing being cancelled here is their senseless gender wars. I promised the people of Colorado I would get to D.C. and shake things up and actually represent them for a change."

Boebert set a fundraising goal of $30,000 "to show that their phony, astroturf, botted hashtags won’t work" against what she called the support of "we the people."

Here's the link to donate to the campaign: https://t.co/9mwZIIrH3x — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 9, 2021

In a separate post, Boebert tweeted a link to donate to her campaign with the caption “#LaurenBoebert4Prison? Really? The Left is so terrified of me they literally want me in prison.”

“Newsflash: I’m not going anywhere,” Boebert tweeted. "Donate $17.76 to my campaign today because as you can see they’re going to do EVERYTHING they can to get rid of me!”

The Colorado Republican also responded to a doctored video of her walking in front of what appeared to be a Klu Klux Klan march in front of the U.S. Capitol.

“Fake news! I don’t march with Democrats,” she tweeted.

Fake news!



I don’t march with Democrats. https://t.co/97pLQdnVIQ — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 9, 2021

Largely known for her gun rights advocacy, Boebert has faced scrutiny for supporting former President Trump Donald TrumpTrump vows 'No more money for RINOS,' instead encouraging donations to his PAC Federal judge rules 'QAnon shaman' too dangerous to be released from jail Pelosi says Capitol riot was one of the most difficult moments of her career MORE’s baseless claims about widespread voter fraud costing him the 2020 election. Critics also went after her for tweeting about lawmakers' locations as rioters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.