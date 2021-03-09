DNC beefs up its finance team

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) is beefing up its finance team, announcing a slate of new hires as the party looks to flex its newfound financial muscle.

The DNC said it is hiring Michael Pratt as its finance director, Colleen Coffey as its deputy finance director and Raymond Pham as its director of coalitions fundraising. They are joining Kate DiLello, who currently serves as deputy finance director, and Sarah Hasenfuss, who serves as chief of staff to the finance team.

“We are thrilled to announce new additions to our team at the DNC,” said DNC Chair Jaime Harrison Jaime HarrisonCostco raising minimum wage to an hour New Democratic Party chief announces top hires Trump's new PAC raised millions as he sought to overturn election results MORE. “These new staff hires are among the best our party has to offer and will bring experience and strength to the Democratic Party. They will help us to grow our party infrastructure, implement our 50-state strategy, and defend our victories in the months and years ahead.”

The new hires bring a deep well of experience to the finance team. Pratt has fundraised for Democrats for almost 20 years and most recently served as a senior adviser to now-President Biden Joe BidenCNN: Bidens' dogs removed from the White House Federal judge rules 'QAnon shaman' too dangerous to be released from jail Pelosi says Capitol riot was one of the most difficult moments of her career MORE’s White House campaign. Coffey also served as a senior adviser to Biden’s campaign and was also a finance director for Sen. Ed Markey Ed MarkeyLawmakers gird for spending battle over nuclear weapons Hillicon Valley: High alert as new QAnon date approaches Thursday | Biden signals another reversal from Trump with national security guidance | Parler files a new case Senators question Bezos, Amazon about cameras placed in delivery vans MORE (D-Mass.). Pham most recently served as coalitions finance director for Biden’s campaign and the 59th Presidential Inaugural Committee.

“In my 26 years of being involved with the DNC fundraising efforts, there’s never been a team that had this kind of experience,” said DNC Finance Chair Chris Korge. “We’re going to need that experience to compete against Donald Trump Donald TrumpTrump vows 'No more money for RINOS,' instead encouraging donations to his PAC Federal judge rules 'QAnon shaman' too dangerous to be released from jail Pelosi says Capitol riot was one of the most difficult moments of her career MORE’s fundraising apparatus and continue to win up and down the ballot.”

The hires come as the DNC heads in the 2022 midterm cycle in the unfamiliar position of being flush with cash.

The DNC finished 2020 with $38.8 million in the bank and $3 million in debts, with about $40 million earmarked for the party. Those figures marked a sharp contrast to September 2019, when it had about $1 million less in its bank account than it owed in debts.

The party's current funds are likely to be tapped heading into 2022, when Democrats will look to hang on to their narrow margins in the House and Senate. Republicans need to only flip five seats in the House and one seat in the Senate to reclaim both chambers of Congress.