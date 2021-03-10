Duckworth announces reelection bid

Sen. Tammy Duckworth Ladda (Tammy) Tammy DuckworthFDA signals plan to address toxic elements in baby food White House open to reforming war powers amid bipartisan push Duckworth, Norton call for improved accessibility for the blind at FDR memorial MORE (D-Ill.) on Tuesday announced she would run for reelection in 2022.

“Folks, I am officially launching my re-election campaign for United States Senate in Illinois,” Duckworth wrote on Twitter, including a link to donate to her campaign.

“We've made so much progress, but my work for Illinois families and Veterans isn't finished. But it won't be easy,” she wrote. “If you can, chip in and let's go win this.”

Duckworth, an Iraq War Veteran, was first elected to the Senate in 2016 when she defeated former Sen. Mark Kirk Mark Steven KirkBrave new world: Why we need a Senate Human Rights Commission Senate majority battle snags Biden Cabinet hopefuls The Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by Facebook - Senate makes SCOTUS nominee Barrett a proxy for divisive 2020 MORE (R-Ill.) by more than 15 points.

Prior to being elected to the Senate, Duckworth had served two terms in the House representing Illinois’ 8th Congressional District.

In 2018, Duckworth became the first senator to give birth while still in office when she had her daughter Maile.

No GOP challengers have yet announced that they will run for against her and Cook Political Report rates the seat as “Solid Democrat.”