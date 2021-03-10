Congressional Hispanic Caucus' political arm taps new executive director

The political arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus has tapped Victoria McGroary as its new executive director as Democrats gear up to protect their narrow House and Senate majorities next year.

The decision comes as Democrats continue to grapple with the results of the 2020 election. The party ultimately emerged victorious, holding down their majority in the House and capturing the presidency. But the election also saw Republicans making gains among Latino voters in key battlegrounds like Florida, Texas and Arizona.

In her new role at BOLD PAC, the CHC’s political action committee, McGroary will be charged with recruiting and electing Latino candidates and mobilizing voters at a time when Republicans are hoping to further their gains in Latino communities.

"We are thrilled to announce the addition of Victoria to our team," Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), who was tapped as BOLD PAC's chair in December, said. "She brings an exceptional combination of energy, experience, and proven leadership, which will be vital as we work to elect more Latinos to Congress and elevate the issues that affect our communities most."

“Latino voters will be critical to defending the Democratic majorities in the House and Senate in 2022 and BOLD PAC will be at the center of Latino mobilization this cycle.”

The 2022 midterm elections will prove critical for Democrats, who now control the White House and both chambers of Congress. Republicans likely need to pick up fewer than 10 seats next year to win control of the House, and if Democrats lose even a single seat in the Senate, it will mean ceding the majority back to the GOP.

McGroary previously served as the deputy political director for the New Democrat Coalition Action Fund, the political arm of the centrist New Democrat Coalition. Before that, she helmed the early-voting program for Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenDemocratic Marine veteran jumps into Missouri Senate race after Blunt retirement Democrats face fresh headaches after relief bill win Senate rejects Sanders minimum wage hike MORE’s (D-Mass.) 2018 reelection campaign.

“As a proud Latina, I’m honored to join BOLD PAC and excited to work with Chairman Gallego to increase Latino representation in Congress,” McGroary said in a statement. “Protecting every Democratic seat in the House and Senate is critical to making real, lasting progress for working families.”

“I look forward to helping ensure that communities of color have our voices heard in the midterm elections, especially after being disproportionately affected by the pandemic.”