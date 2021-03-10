Dick Morris has been meeting with Trump: report

Veteran political consultant Dick Morris has reportedly been meeting with former President Trump Donald TrumpManhattan prosecutors intensifying probe into Trump's New York estate: report GOP leaders reiterate commitment to working with Trump amid back-and-forth Top Republicans seek to tamp down concerns over Trump's funding demands MORE as Trump looks to chart his path forward in politics after leaving the White House.

The New York Times reported on Wednesday that Trump has held meetings with Morris in New York — and that Morris has pushed him to take the Republican Party head-on.

The report comes as tensions between Trump and the GOP establishment heighten over disagreements on fundraising. Trump's attorneys demanded in a cease-and-desist letter last week that the Republican National Committee (RNC), the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) and the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) stop using his name and likeness for fundraising and merchandise sales.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, the former president called on donors to contribute to his Save America PAC instead of the RNC or the GOP’s other campaign groups.

In another statement on Tuesday, Trump hit “RINOs and fools” but maintained he still supports the Republican Party.

The chairs of RNC, NRSC, and NRCC appeared to try to temper the situation on Tuesday in a joint statement saying the committees look forward to working with Trump ahead of the midterm elections.

“The RNC, NRSC and NRCC are grateful for President Trump’s support, both past and future. Through his powerful agenda, we were able to break fundraising records and elect Republicans up and down the ballot. Together, we look forward to working with President Trump to retake our Congressional majorities and deliver results for the American people,” said RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel; Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), the chairman of the NRSC; and Rep. Tom Emmer Thomas (Tom) Earl EmmerGOP leaders reiterate commitment to working with Trump amid back-and-forth Top Republicans seek to tamp down concerns over Trump's funding demands Trump doubles down on calls to donate directly to him MORE (R-Minn.), the NRCC chairman.

The tensions come as the GOP works toward trying to flip the House and Senate in next year's midterms.