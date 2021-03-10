Geraldo Rivera says he's considering running for Senate

Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera on Wednesday announced that he may run for the Senate seat that is currently held by Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio).

In a tweet, Rivera shared his hopes for a potential campaign.

"Pondering running for retiring @senrobportman seat in United States Senate. #GoBuckeyes," he wrote.

Pondering running for retiring @senrobportman seat in United States Senate. #GoBuckeyes — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) March 10, 2021

Rivera has lived in Ohio since 2017, according to Bloomberg News.

Portman has stated that he is retiring and does not plan to campaign for reelection in 2022.

“We live in an increasingly polarized country where members of both parties are being pushed further to the right and further to the left, and that means too few people who are actively looking to find common ground,” he said in January. “This is not a new phenomenon, of course, but a problem that has gotten worse over the past few decades.”

The television journalist did not make clear at the time of his tweet what party he would run on. He previously revealed that he voted for former President Obama's reelection in 2012, according to Bloomberg.

The media star, who had been an avid supporter and close friend of former President Trump Donald TrumpManhattan prosecutors intensifying probe into Trump's New York estate: report GOP leaders reiterate commitment to working with Trump amid back-and-forth Top Republicans seek to tamp down concerns over Trump's funding demands MORE, criticized the then-president following the 2020 presidential election and accused him of acting “like an entitled frat boy." He also called for Trump to be impeached for his actions concerning the Jan. 6 Capitol riots earlier this year.

"[H]e lost the election, and losing the election made Donald Trump crazy. It revealed the disfunction in him that I had refused to see,” Rivera said at the time.