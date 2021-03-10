Trump endorses widow of Rep.-elect Luke Letlow in Louisiana House race

Former President Trump Donald TrumpManhattan prosecutors intensifying probe into Trump's New York estate: report GOP leaders reiterate commitment to working with Trump amid back-and-forth Top Republicans seek to tamp down concerns over Trump's funding demands MORE on Wednesday endorsed the widow of Rep.-elect Luke Letlow (R-La.), who died in December after being hospitalized with COVID-19, less than two weeks before a special election decides who wins the seat.

The former president praised Julia Letlow as “a wonderful and talented person” in a statement he released through his Save America PAC supporting her run to represent Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District.

“She is Pro-Life and strong on Crime, the Border, loves our Military, our Vets, and will always protect our cherished Second Amendment,” Trump wrote. “Julia, who is so outstanding, has my Complete and Total Endorsement. The Great State of Louisiana will be thrilled!”

Julia Letlow, who serves as an executive at the University of Louisiana Monroe, announced her intentions to run for the seat that her late husband won in the weeks after his death.

“I am running to continue the mission Luke started — to stand up for our Christian values, to fight for our rural agricultural communities and to deliver real results to move our state forward,” she said in a statement in January.

Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) set the date for the special election for March 20.

Luke Letlow, who was elected to replace retiring Rep. Ralph Abraham (R-La.), died on Dec. 29 after being admitted to the hospital due to complications from COVID-19 10 days prior. The couple has two young children.

Trump’s endorsement comes as he has taken on the three main Republican fundraising arms in recent days, sending them cease-and-desist letters to request they stop using his name and likeness in fundraising.

The former president has since issued statements calling on Republicans and his supporters to give money to his Save America PAC instead of the Republican National Committee, the National Republican Congressional Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

In his statements, he called out the fundraising arms for supporting "RINOS," referring to "Republicans in name only," who he said "do not have the GOP's best interests in mind."