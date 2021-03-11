Geraldo Rivera won't run for Ohio Senate seat

Fox News personality Geraldo Rivera will not run for Ohio's Senate being vacated by Sen. Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanGeraldo Rivera says he's considering running for Senate Senate panels advance Shalanda Young nomination for deputy OMB director Tim Ryan rips GOP: 'Stop talking about Dr. Seuss' MORE (R), the broadcaster said Thursday.

In a tweet, Rivera confirmed that he had considered a run for office but ultimately rejected the idea.

"After a 36-hour pondering whirlwind I’ve decided not to seek public office. Erica and I deeply appreciate the good wishes of those cheering the idea," he tweeted.

Rivera's announcement comes as speculation has swirled on both sides of the aisle over who will run to replace Portman, who confirmed earlier this month that he would likely not run for reelection.

“I decided to make my announcement now because I have made up my mind,” Portman said. “Over the next two years, I look forward to being able to focus all my energy on legislation and the challenges our country faces rather than on fundraising and campaigning.”

Though the state has trended increasingly Republican in recent years, Ohio's two senate seats remain split by party, with its other senator being Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownOn The Money: House passes COVID-19 relief bill in partisan vote | Biden to sign Friday | Senate confirms Fudge to lead HUD Senate panel advances Biden's picks to lead SEC, consumer bureau Senate confirms Fudge as Housing secretary MORE (D).

Portman's retirement, along with four other GOP senators, is expected to imperil Republicans' chances of taking the Senate back next year.