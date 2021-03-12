DNC to kick off new ad campaign touting Biden COVID-19 relief bill

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) is launching a new ad campaign to tout President Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Nation rallies for Biden on his COVID-19 response Democrats debate fast-track for infrastructure package Japanese prime minister expected to be Biden's first foreign visit at White House MORE’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

The DNC is planning a three-week paid and earned media campaign, called “Help is Here,” focused on educating the American public on the benefits from the American Rescue Plan and slamming the GOP for voting against it.

President Biden signed the relief bill into law on Thursday, a day earlier than expected. Among its many provisions, the package includes $1,400 stimulus payments, extended unemployment benefits through September, as well as funding for vaccine distribution and school reopenings.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is the most wide-sweeping progressive package of legislation since the New Deal,” DNC communications director Adrienne Watson told The Hill in a statement. “It is the antithesis of what Republicans do when they’re in charge, look no further than Trump’s tax cuts for the rich and what came of that.”

The title of the campaign, “Help is Here,” is a spin on Biden’s promise that “help is on the way.”

The first 60-second paid ad will drop on Friday, and run nationally with spots in battleground markets. The committee will use digital ads, billboards, infographics, memes and homepage takeovers in places where Biden, Vice President Harris and Cabinet members will be talking about the legislation.

The party also plans to begin training led by DNC senior adviser Brad Woodhouse to teach state and local parties about how to tout the bill. The training will be anchored by a guide that was sent around touting the bill.

“If someone is running for dogcatcher in Des Moines, or running to register deeds in Wyoming, we want them to talk about this — in fact, we will make sure they are armed to the teeth with what it does and why it’s so historic,” Watson told The Hill. “We are not going to let one positive thing happen in this country as a result of the [American Rescue Plan] without touting it and adding that it passed no thanks to a single Republican in Congress.”