Democratic super PAC launches six-figure ad buy, kicking off $100 million midterm push

The liberal super PAC American Bridge 21st Century is placing the first ad in its $100 million campaign to boost Democrats ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, touting the massive stimulus package signed by President Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Split screen: Biden sells stimulus; GOP highlights border RNC to shadow Biden as he promotes COVID-19 relief bill Dems' momentum hits quagmire over infrastructure plans MORE last week.

The six-figure ad buy is set to begin airing Tuesday in the Philadelphia and Pittsburgh media markets as Biden travels to the state to kick off his nationwide victory tour touting the American Rescue Plan Act, which provides $1.9 trillion to combat the coronavirus crisis and the resulting economic downturn.

The initial two-week buy, which was shared first with The Hill on Tuesday, features a Philadelphia-area special education teacher named Jane. In it, she lauds the passage of the stimulus bill, saying that while “we’re not back yet," "things are turning around.”

“Joe Biden’s plan is going to bring money back into businesses so they can pay their bills. It’s going to get students back into school, so they can start learning again and feel better about life and about themselves,” she says in the 30-second spot. “It’s just going to open life back up again.”

“It seems like America can do some big things again and that’s because of Joe Biden and his leadership,” the teacher continues. “Help is here, finally.”

The ad marks American Bridge’s opening salvo in a planned $100 million effort to promote Biden’s presidency and congressional Democrats ahead of 2022, when voters will render a verdict on full-Democratic control of Washington.

Historically, the president’s party loses seats in the first midterm following their election, and Democrats only hold narrow majorities in the House and Senate, giving Republicans a chance to flip control of one or even both chambers.

But Democrats are hoping that the recently signed $1.9 trillion stimulus package, which was passed without any Republican support, will prove so transformational that voters will allow them to keep their coveted House and Senate majorities.

“American Bridge 21st Century’s mission is to help make sure voters in key states know that in the face of unanimous Republican opposition, Joe Biden and Democrats delivered on a plan to put money in their pockets, shots in their arms, their kids back in school, and the economy back on track,” Jessica Floyd, the president of American Bridge, said. “These ads are just the beginning.”

Democrats are already scrambling to sell the stimulus bill to voters. The Democratic National Committee (DNC) and liberal outside groups, including the largest Democratic super PAC, Priorities USA, are out with campaigns to promote the package.

And Biden is planning a nationwide swing to tout his first major legislative achievement since taking office in January. He’s stopping in Delaware County, Pa., outside of Philadelphia on Tuesday as part of that tour.

Democrats are wary of underselling the stimulus bill, fearing that a failure to take sufficient credit for such a far-reaching piece of legislation could lead to a repeat of the 2010 midterms, the first of former President Obama’s tenure in the White House, when Democrats lost 63 House seats and consequently their majority in the lower chamber.