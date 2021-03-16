Former Biden digital adviser launches ad firm

A top digital aide to President Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Split screen: Biden sells stimulus; GOP highlights border RNC to shadow Biden as he promotes COVID-19 relief bill Dems' momentum hits quagmire over infrastructure plans MORE’s 2020 campaign and an executive director at pro-Biden super PAC Priorities USA are launching a digital advertising firm, the duo announced Tuesday.

Megan Clasen, who oversaw Biden’s digital ad program, and Patrick McHugh, who headed up Priorities USA during the last two cycles, launched Gambit Strategies, the first Democratic advertising firm to pop up since the November elections.

Clasen, in a tweet announcing the creation of the company, said she and McHugh believe that “Digital is part of everything & you need experts at the table” and that “Investing to persuade and mobilize voters online is essential.”

So excited to announce Gambit Strategies with @PatrickJMcHugh today! We believe:

✅Digital is part of everything & you need experts at the table

✅Investing to persuade and mobilize voters online is essential



See more bc I can't fit it all in tweet:https://t.co/67eirVXYL9 https://t.co/04QpvjERLu — Megan Clasen (@MeganClasen) March 16, 2021

“We're a digital media & creative firm that specializes in persuasion, mobilization, & issue advocacy campaigns for candidates & causes,” added McHugh.

Thrilled to partner with @MeganClasen to launch Gambit Strategies! We're a digital media & creative firm that specializes in persuasion, mobilization, & issue advocacy campaigns for candidates & causes. https://t.co/3C33I6W6qk — Patrick McHugh (@PatrickJMcHugh) March 16, 2021

Politico first reported on the creation of the firm.

The formation of Gambit Strategies comes as both Democrats and Republicans place higher premiums on their digital strategies. Even before the coronavirus pushed candidates off the trail, campaigns up and down the ballot had launched ad blitzes across platforms such as Facebook, Google, Twitter and YouTube to reach an electorate that gets much of its news online.

“What you’ve seen is a lot of TV firms saying ‘We can do digital as well’ or digital fundraising firms saying ‘We can do digital persuasion and mobilization,’ ” Clasen told Politico. “There aren’t many firms saying we are digital mobilization, persuasion experts.”

Clasen and McHugh both cut their teeth at critical times for digital campaigning. Clasen helped beef up Biden’s digital team and worked around tricky issues, such as Facebook’s temporary ban on new political ads. She also spearheaded now-Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker's (D) digital efforts during the 2018 race.

McHugh’s time near the top of Priorities USA spanned the 2018 and 2020 election cycles, during which Democrats won the House, Senate and White House.