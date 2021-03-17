Pompeo to address New Hampshire Republicans

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Mike PompeoSunday shows - Migrant surge dominates Pompeo: Reentering Iran deal would make Middle East 'less secure' Fundraising spat points to Trump-GOP fissures MORE is set to address New Hampshire Republicans at a fundraiser later this month, boosting speculation he is laying the groundwork for a 2024 presidential campaign.

Pompeo will speak virtually at a March 29 fundraiser hosted by the New Hampshire GOP for Merrimack Town Councilor Bill Boyd, the Republican candidate for a New Hampshire state House seat. Boyd and the New Hampshire GOP confirmed Pompeo's appearance at the fundraiser.

Matt Mowers, the Republican candidate for New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District in 2020 and a former State Department official, helped organize the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Liberal Democrats are bringing their radical national agenda to state houses across the country including in Concord. I look forward to joining the New Hampshire Republican Party and Matt Mowers to help elect Bill Boyd to protect the ‘live free or die’ values of the Granite State,” Pompeo said in a statement.

The former secretary of State’s speech to the New Hampshire GOP was first reported by WMUR.

New Hampshire hosts the first primary race of presidential cycles, and pilgrimages there are virtually mandatory for any Republican or Democrat eyeing a White House bid. Pompeo's March 29 virtual appearance there will also come just days after he travels to Iowa — which hosts the first caucuses in presidential nominating races.

Pompeo hinted that he was considering a campaign in three years amid speculation that upward of two dozen Republicans could throw their hats into the ring in 2024.

“I’m always up for a good fight,” Pompeo told Fox News host Sean Hannity earlier this month when asked if he was mulling a run. “I care deeply about America. You and I have been a part of the conservative movement for an awfully long time now. I aim to keep at it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

"I’ll take that as a strong maybe,” Hannity responded, to which Pompeo replied: “That’s perfect.”

Pompeo also appeared at last month’s Conservative Political Action Conference, another traditional stomping ground for potential presidential candidates to rub shoulders with Republican activists and donors.

The former secretary of State and House member from Kansas touted his pro-Trump bona fides and defended his record in the previous administration.

“I can assure that wherever I go, working for President Trump Donald TrumpThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Biden faces GOP's immigration and filibuster offensive Democrats play defense on border crisis Biden's big difference? Diversity MORE, people tug on my sleeve. They want to meet me. They want to meet not because I’m Mike from Kansas but because I represent the greatest country in the history of civilization,” Pompeo said.

Pompeo’s virtual appearance at the fundraiser later this month also elevates the importance New Hampshire will hold in the Republican presidential primary. The state, along with Iowa, is coming under criticism from Democrats for its early slot in the primary calendar given how overwhelmingly white it is. However, Republicans have given no indication they plan on adjusting their nominating process.

“We’re all very excited to hear from Secretary Pompeo and we greatly appreciate his support of our efforts to elect Bill Boyd in the Merrimack Special Election. Secretary Pompeo had a long list of accomplishments when he led the State Department under President Trump and I know New Hampshire Republicans are eager to hear from him as he supports our New Hampshire Republican Party,” New Hampshire Republican Party Chairman Stephen Stepanek said in a statement to The Hill.