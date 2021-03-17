Republican super PAC rolls out hard-dollar program

A top Republican super PAC rolled out a hard-dollar program that will allow it to get more involved in House races across the country.

The Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF), which is affiliated with House Republican leadership, on Wednesday announced the creation of its “CLF Trailblazers Fund." The program will allow the super PAC to formally endorse and make direct contributions to candidates in House contests, both in GOP primaries and in general elections.

“As we fight to win back the House and elect more Republican rising stars, CLF Trailblazers Fund will enable us to endorse and financially support key candidates of distinction with additional hard dollars,” said CLF President Dan Conston. “Trailblazers is just one new tool to help kickstart impressive candidates that can win a Republican majority next fall.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Its hard-dollar arm will complement CLF’s independent expenditures, establishing it as a hybrid PAC. Such organizations are allowed to raise and spend unlimited amounts of money on causes while simultaneously making limited donations directly to candidates from a separate bank account.

Politico was the first to report on the new CLF fund.

While CLF has already been a powerhouse in congressional races in previous cycles, the formation of its hard-money branch could expand that involvement even further.

The super PAC said candidates who earn the endorsement of the CLF Trailblazers Fund “will be standout candidates and Members of Congress with profiles of character and achievement as well as the campaign strength needed to win.”

The fund’s first endorsee is Julia Letlow, who is running in a Louisiana special election to fill the seat vacated by her husband, former Rep. Luke Letlow (R), who died from the coronavirus in December.

“Even in the face of unimaginable tragedy, Julia Letlow stepped forward and displayed impressive grit and unparalleled determination,” Conston said. “She would be a terrific addition to the House Republican Conference and we’re proud to support her campaign.”

CLF’s hard-money arm will be able to cooperate with candidates and party organs to raise funds for its separate bank account.