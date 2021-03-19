Arizona state senator announces bid for Kirkpatrick's seat

Arizona state Sen. Kirsten Engel (D) is running to fill the House seat set to be vacated by Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick Ann KirkpatrickDemocratic Arizona Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick says she won't seek reelection Democrat O'Halleran wins reelection in Arizona House race Arizona Rep. Tom O'Halleran wins Democratic primary MORE (D-Ariz.), who announced her retirement last week.

Engel, who represents a portion of Pima County in the state Senate, announced her bid for Arizona’s 2nd District in a short Twitter thread on Friday.

“I'm excited to share some pretty BIG news -- I’m running for Congress!” Engel tweeted, thanking Kirkpatirk "for her dedicated service to the people of southern Arizona."

I'm excited to share some pretty BIG news -- I’m running for Congress!



I’d like to thank @Ann_Kirkpatrick for her dedicated service to the people of southern Arizona. Like Ann, I've also felt the call to public service. That’s what’s led to my announcement today. #AZ02 1/3 pic.twitter.com/jj7Imn2WbG — Senator Kirsten Engel (@EngelForArizona) March 19, 2021

Engle said she’s running for Congress to “help southern AZ families and small businesses -- to not only recover from the global pandemic, but to take that next step to building a sustainable economy with opportunities for all.”

I am committed to fighting everyday as a member of Congress to find practical solutions to the challenges we’re facing here in southern Arizona.



I can't do this alone. This campaign will be powered by the people! Please join us at https://t.co/CHbooTqJak. 3/3 — Senator Kirsten Engel (@EngelForArizona) March 19, 2021

Engel was elected to the state Senate last year after serving in the state House of Representatives since 2017. She was previously an environmental attorney and a professor at the University of Arizona College of Law.

Kirkpatrick, who has served in the House since 2009, told The Arizona Republic last week that she will be retiring.

"I've been in public service for 18 years and I've always been a proponent of term limits and ... I'm sort of term-limiting myself," she said.

The retirement gives Republicans a chance to take back the 2nd District, which was previously held by former Sen. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyDemocratic Arizona Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick says she won't seek reelection Senate GOP faces retirement brain drain GOP targets Manchin, Sinema, Kelly on Becerra MORE (R-Ariz.) before she entered the upper chamber.

Kirkpatrick won reelection by 11 points last year against GOP challenger Brandon Martin.