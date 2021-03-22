Sunrise Movement endorses Jennifer Carroll Foy in Virginia governor race

The progressive youth climate organization Sunrise Movement formally endorsed Democrat Jennifer Carroll Foy in Virginia's gubernatorial contest on Monday, becoming the latest progressive group to endorse the candidate.

The group also endorsed Democrat Sam Rasoul for lieutenant governor on Monday. The Hill was the first outlet to report on the pair of endorsements.

"At a time when our country spirals through a climate crisis exacerbated by a global pandemic, Virginians need leaders like Jennifer Carroll Foy and Sam Rasoul, who are committed to investing in green energy production, bringing diverse, high-paying jobs to every corner of the Commonwealth and passing a Virginia Green New Deal," Sunrise's political director, Evan Weber, said in a statement to The Hill.

"Jennifer Carroll Foy and Sam Rasoul are the only progressive leaders who can do this and ensure Virginians will not be represented by wealthy politicians like Terry McAuliffe, who don’t hold the same climate commitment and instead line their pocketbooks with money from environmentally toxic special interests," he added.

Foy has shored up a number of endorsements from progressive groups including Sunrise Movement Virginia, Democracy for America and Virginia Justice Democrats.

However, Terry McAuliffe, who served as Virginia's governor from 2014 to 2018, continues to lead by comfortable margins in statewide polls.

The former governor has also racked up notable endorsements from figures like Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiSunrise Movement endorses Jennifer Carroll Foy in Virginia governor race GOP hammers Democrats over Iowa Democrat's election challenge Ambitious House lawmakers look for promotions MORE (D-Calif.), as well as Virginia House Majority Leader Charniele Herring (D), Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney (D) and state Sen. L. Louise Lucas (D), who are serving as his campaign co-chairs.

McAuliffe has also received endorsements from major trade unions, including the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees and the Laborers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA).

McAuliffe and Foy will also face Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D), state Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D) and Del. Lee Carter (D) in the commonwealth's Democratic primary on June 8.