Trump says GOP has 'pretty deep bench' if he doesn't seek reelection

Former President Trump Donald TrumpThe Hill's Morning Report - Biden: Back to the future on immigration, Afghanistan, Iran Juan Williams: Biden flips the script The Memo: Two months in, strong Biden faces steep climbs MORE in an interview released Monday said that the Republican Party has a “pretty deep bench” if he decides not to seek a return to the White House in 2024.

“I'll make that decision sometime later, but there's a pretty deep bench,” Trump told the podcast “The Truth with Lisa Boothe."

The former president said the Republican Party “is stacked” with “very good people” heading into upcoming elections. He specifically named Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantisAmbitious House lawmakers look for promotions Conservatism's center of gravity is moving to key states, away from DC DeSantis: Civics curriculum proposal will 'expressly exclude' critical race theory MORE, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Kristi Lynn NoemAmbitious House lawmakers look for promotions Conservatism's center of gravity is moving to key states, away from DC GOP seizes on measures barring trans athletes MORE, Sen. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyHillicon Valley: Senate Republicans call for hearing on FTC's Obama-era Google decision | US grid at rising risk to cyberattack, says GAO | YouTube rolls out TikTok rival in the US Senate Republicans call for hearing on FTC's Obama-era Google decision Democrats bid to reclaim economic populism MORE (Mo.), Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzThe Hill's Morning Report - Biden: Back to the future on immigration, Afghanistan, Iran Future of the GOP? The art, promise — and lesson — of politics The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by Facebook — Biden delivers 100 million shots in 58 days, doses to neighbors MORE (Texas), Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulMcCarthy had COVID-19 last year Overnight Health Care: Biden says country will pass 100 million COVID-19 shots this week | US to send surplus AstraZeneca vaccine doses to Mexico, Canada | Senate confirms Becerra for HHS in tight vote Fauci clashes with Rand Paul over masks MORE (Ky.) and his former press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sarah SandersTrump appears at Sarah Huckabee Sanders campaign event Trump likely to form new super PAC We knew media would coddle Biden — here's why it's much worse MORE Sanders, who is running for governor in Arkansas.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked who would be the GOP presidential candidate if Trump decides against running, the former president said “some of the names, I guess I just mentioned perhaps,” adding that “there's a pretty deep bench” of potential candidates.

“I think we’ve got a lot of great people in the Republican Party,” he said.

Trump cited the Conservative Political Action Conference’s (CPAC) straw poll that found a 97 percent approval rate for the former president’s job performance.

The CPAC poll also gauged support for potential candidates in the 2024 presidential election, with 55 percent of respondents saying they’d vote for Trump in a theoretical primary. In the poll that excluded Trump as a possible candidate, DeSantis showed a wide lead with 43 percent support, followed by Noem.

At the conference, Trump teased another presidential campaign during his speech but has not officially said whether he will enter the race.