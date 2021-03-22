Biden to headline campaign fundraiser for Atlanta mayor

President Biden Joe BidenAstraZeneca says COVID-19 vaccine found 79 percent effective in US trial with no safety concerns The Hill's Morning Report - Biden: Back to the future on immigration, Afghanistan, Iran This week: Senate works to confirm Biden picks ahead of break MORE is slated to headline a political fundraiser for Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Keisha Lance BottomsHarris seeks her own unique path at White House Olivia Munn applauds Biden response to Atlanta shootings Biden, Harris discuss voting rights with Stacey Abrams MORE (D) this week, marking the first such event of his presidency.

Donations between $100 and $10,000 will be listed during the virtual event, which is set to take place on Friday, according to an invitation first obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Bottoms is seeking a second term as the city's mayor.

ADVERTISEMENT

She has been a key ally of Biden's throughout his campaign and the beginning of his administration. Bottoms campaigned for him in the presidential election, helping Biden become the first Democrat since former President Clinton to flip the state. She also worked with Biden to campaign for Sens. Raphael Warnock Raphael WarnockSunday shows - Biden administration grapples with border surge Warnock says 'reasonable gun reform' a necessary response to Atlanta shootings Demonstrators gather at Georgia Capitol to demand justice in Atlanta shootings MORE (D) and Jon Ossoff Jon OssoffDemonstrators gather at Georgia Capitol to demand justice in Atlanta shootings Harris seeks her own unique path at White House Biden, Harris discuss voting rights with Stacey Abrams MORE (D) in the state's runoff elections in January.

Bottoms, who was floated as a potential vice presidential contender last year, was offered a Cabinet position in the administration, which she said she turned down.

Biden did choose Bottoms to serve as the Democratic National Committee's vice chair of civic engagement and voter protection earlier this year.

"I’m honored and humbled to be endorsed by @JoeBiden for Vice Chair of the @DNC. I’m ready to build on our party’s progress to make a better future for all Americans," Bottoms said in a tweet in January.