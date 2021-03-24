Rep. Terri Sewell declines to run for Senate in Alabama

Rep. Terri Sewell Terrycina (Terri) Andrea SewellAmazon union battle comes to Washington GOP leader to try to force Swalwell off panel Lawmakers, activists remember civil rights icons to mark 'Bloody Sunday' MORE (D-Ala.) will not run to replace retiring Sen. Richard Shelby Richard Craig ShelbyThe Hill's Morning Report - Biden's next act: Massive infrastructure plan with tax hikes Senate Republicans torn over return of earmarks Mo Brooks launches Senate bid in Alabama MORE (R-Ala.) next year, saying that “the unfinished business” in her congressional district is “far too important” for her to mount a statewide campaign.

“After careful consideration and consultation with my family and closest advisors, I have decided that the unfinished business of my home district, Alabama’s 7th Congressional District, is far too important for me to seek higher office at this time,” Sewell said in a statement.

“I will remain actively engaged in the U.S. Senate race in Alabama and will throw my full weight behind the Democrat candidate who emerges as the strongest advocate for protecting voting rights, expanding economic opportunity, and strengthening access to health care.”

Sewell, the only Democrat in Alabama’s congressional delegation, had previously said that she was considering a bid for Shelby’s seat. The Birmingham representative has been a champion of expanding voting access and cited her focus on the pending John Lewis John LewisDems plan to squeeze GOP over filibuster Biden, Harris discuss voting rights with Stacey Abrams Clyburn rails against filibuster on House floor MORE Voting Rights Act as one of the reasons she is foregoing a Senate bid.

Sewell’s decision not to run for Senate next year takes one of Alabama’s most prominent Democrats out of contention for Shelby’s seat. No Democrat has entered the race yet.

Meanwhile, the Republican primary field is quickly taking shape. Lynda Blanchard, the former U.S. ambassador to Slovenia, jumped into the race last month, while Rep. Mo Brooks Morris (Mo) Jackson BrooksTrump allies line up ahead of potentially bruising primaries The Hill's Morning Report - Biden's next act: Massive infrastructure plan with tax hikes Mo Brooks launches Senate bid in Alabama MORE (R-Ala.) announced his Senate bid on Monday.

Other potential GOP hopefuls include Shelby’s former chief of staff Katie Boyd Britt and Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill.

Shelby joined a handful of GOP Senate incumbents in announcing his retirement ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. But there’s little concern among Republicans about Alabama, a deep-red state that is considered a longshot for Democrats.

Former President Trump Donald TrumpThe Hill's Morning Report - Biden leans heavily into gun control Justice Dept. faces risks, rewards with riot sedition charges Online harassment is ugly and routine for women in journalism MORE carried the state in 2016 and 2020, beating his Democratic opponents there by upwards of 25 points each time. Likewise, Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) ousted Democratic incumbent Doug Jones last year by a more than 20-point margin.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, currently rates the Alabama Senate contest as “solid” Republican.