Georgia GOP-controlled House passes sweeping elections bill

Georgia’s Republican-controlled state House passed a sweeping elections bill on Thursday that seeks to overhaul the state’s voting laws after a series of GOP defeats in recent months.

The measure includes proposals to create new absentee voter ID requirements and limit ballot drop boxes. It also seeks to shorten the timeline for runoff elections from the current nine-week timeframe to just four weeks.

The bill passed in a party-line vote, with Democrats objecting to it across the board. Republicans have argued that the legislation will increase confidence in the elections process after former President Trump Donald TrumpThe Hill's Morning Report - Biden tasks Harris on border; news conference today Democrats face questions over agenda Democrats divided on gun control strategy MORE and his allies spent months alleging without evidence that the results of the 2020 presidential race in Georgia were tainted by fraud and malfeasance.

