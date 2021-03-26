Rep. Elaine Luria Elaine Goodman LuriaElaine Luria endorses McAuliffe for governor in Virginia Democratic primary Battle heats up over Pentagon spending plans Democrats snipe on policy, GOP brawls over Trump MORE (D-Va.) on Friday endorsed former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) in his latest bid for the governor's mansion, becoming the first member of the commonwealth’s congressional delegation to endorse in the Democratic primary.

“As governor, Terry will work to create jobs, invest in workers, make childcare more affordable, and rebuild Virginia's thriving network of small businesses, especially, here, in my home of Coastal Virginia,” Luria said in a statement obtained exclusively by The Hill. “As we continue to work on future COVID-19 relief packages in Congress, I can think of no better partner and advocate for Virginians in the governor’s office than Terry McAuliffe.”

The congresswoman and former governor will appear together on the campaign trail in Virginia Beach on Friday.

Luria represents the 2nd Congressional District, which could prove to be vital in the general gubernatorial election.

The district played a role in Democrats turning the state blue in the last two years of the Trump administration. The congresswoman was first elected in 2018, ousting former Rep. Scott Taylor Scott William TaylorElaine Luria endorses McAuliffe for governor in Virginia Democratic primary Luria holds onto Virginia House seat Chamber-backed Democrats embrace endorsements in final stretch MORE (R) by 2 points. Taylor, who was endorsed by former President Trump Donald TrumpThe Hill's Morning Report - Biden shifts on filibuster GOP looks to squeeze Biden, Democrats on border Elaine Luria endorses McAuliffe for governor in Virginia Democratic primary MORE, unsuccessfully challenged Luria in 2020, losing by nearly 6 points.

Trump won the district, which includes Virginia Beach and the Norfolk area, in 2016 by 3 points.

The Cook Political Report rated the district as lean Democratic in its 2020 House ratings.

McAuliffe has received a number of notable endorsements from figures like Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiElaine Luria endorses McAuliffe for governor in Virginia Democratic primary Pelosi downplays concerns from moderates about reviewing contested Iowa race Watch live: Pelosi holds weekly press conference MORE (D-Calif.), as well as Virginia House Majority Leader Charniele Herring (D), Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney (D) and state Sen. L. Louise Lucas (D), who are serving as his campaign co-chairs.

He will face off against former Virginia Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy (D), Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D), state Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D) and Del. Lee Carter (D) in the commonwealth's Democratic primary on June 8.

While polling shows McAuliffe to be the front-runner in the race, Foy has also garnered a number of notable endorsements, particularly from progressive groups and figures.

Foy received endorsements from California Rep. Katie Porter (D) and the progressive youth climate organization Sunrise Movement. She has also been backed by Sunrise Movement Virginia, Democracy for America and Virginia Justice Democrats.